SCOTT - Bristling competition was the name of the game Wednesday at Acadiana High as the Lafayette High Leady Lions captured another District 3-5A track and field crown.
It wasn't easy, with Lafayette High outscoring Barbe 205-196, followed by New Iberia with 69, Comeaux with 43 and Southside at 30.
The battle was also close among the boys. Barbe held off Carencro 106-87. Sam Houston was third with 78.75, Lafayette with 68 and Acadiana at 63.75.
The top four competitors in each event advance to Region I-5A regional in Natchitoches.
Typical of Lafayette High's long run at the top was ninth grader Amariana Singleton, whose gritty final kick capped off a 48.87 win in the 4x100 for teammates Khia Williams, Ayden Breaux and Brashanna Charles.
"I knew we had it in us," Singleton said, "and I think we can run faster.
"I really like the 200 better the 100 meters. You have time to get your feet moving. I like to plan; in the 200 you just go."
She's got a blazing start to her time at Lafayette High, which always seems to rebuild where needed.
Barbe won the 4x200, 1:40.75 to 1:43.58, and the 4x400 (3:57.15 to 4:02.52), while Lafayette ruled the 4x800 (10:30.29 to 10:3.43).
Andine Boisseau and Scarlett Petticrew were 1-2 in the pole vault and Bren Bailey won the discus (108-1) and was second in the javelin.
Carencro's runner-up boys finish was sparked by twin brothers Koen and Kalen Beavers. Koen won the 100 (10.57) over Kalen (10.62) and they switched places in the 200 - 21.80 to 22.06).
Carencro was second in both the 4x100 to Acadiana and the 4x200 to Comeaux,
Among other standouts was Kalix Robinson of Comeaux, who swept the 110 hurdles in 15.25 and the 300 hurdles (39.13).
Another multi-tasker was Southside's Landon Baptiste, who won the triple jump (45-6.5) and high jump (6-4) and was the long jump runner-up and is pointing toward regionals.
"I only went in the high jump last year," Baptiste said, "The long jump and triple jump weren't working well. The makes for a revenge story is here."