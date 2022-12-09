Lafayette High learned the hard way that if you live by the three you die by the three in its loss to Ville Platte on Thursday on day one of the Big Dave Classic at Northside High.
The Mighty Lions slow start offensively allowed the Bulldogs to get an early lead and Ville Platte held off a late surge by the Lions to secure the 61-52 victory.
“Offensively, we didn’t have our rhythm," LHS coach Clifton Brown said. "We missed a lot of shots that we would normally make, and I think that was the difference."
The Lions shot 4-of-8 from three-point range with three of them coming in the fourth quarter.
“The guys that normally shoot the ball, they’ve been pretty much shooting about 40-43% (from 3-point range). Tonight, we might have shot around 20%,” Brown said. “So, it’s definitely part of what we like to do, look for the threes if it’s there. They just didn’t fall for us tonight,”
Lafayette had its best spell in the fourth quarter even dropping Ville Platte’s lead to five points, but afterward Ville Platte’s point guard Sage Papillion was able to match them score for score until the Lions were forced to foul to get the ball back.
“I mean, (Papillion’s) our heart and soul of the team. Like where he goes, we go. I just get out the way. Green light. He handled his business. He’s a young kid but a smart kid,” coach Launey Coward said.
Papillion led the game in scoring with 23 points with 13 coming in the fourth quarter. Kevonte Landry led the Lions in scoring with 20 points in their loss. Kobe Jones also contributed 15 for the Lions.
“(Papillion) had a game and a half. I’m not quite sure how many points he had. We could not stay in front of him. We couldn’t stop him at all,” Brown said.
Defensive execution was a struggle for the Lions all night as they sent Ville Platte to the line several times with the Bulldogs shooting 14-of-19 from the free-throw line to the Lions 3-of-4.
Lafayette will look to bounce back against Beau Chene at 6:30 Friday, before finishing out the tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday against Zachary.
“We’re just gonna work or continue to work hard and get better,” Brown said.