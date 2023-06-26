If a good opportunity farther away had come his way, Garrett Kreamer would have pursued it.
But getting the chance to return home made it the best of both worlds for Kreamer on Monday when he met his team for the first time as Lafayette High's new head football coach.
“It wasn’t necessarily the plan, but I do love this area,” Kreamer said. “All of my family and friends are here. It’s nice to be back in Lafayette.”
The 32-year-old Kreamer replaces Cedric Figaro, who coached for three seasons at Lafayette High with a 15-14 record, including two playoff berths.
“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but I look forward to the challenge,” Kreamer said.
Kreamer is a 2009 Comeaux High graduate and former starting quarterback for the Spartans. As a junior, Kreamer led Comeaux to a 46-36 upset of powerhouse Acadiana.
“A lot of people remember that game against Acadiana, but we had a lot of a memorable games,” he said. “I just have so many memories from the team — the coaching staff and the players, just the brotherhood. I still stay in touch with a lot of my coaches and teammates.”
Coincidentally, his offensive coordinator as a player is Acadiana High coach Matt McCullough.
“I developed a really close relationship with Matt,” Kreamer saod. “He was so good to me when I was there and really went above and beyond to help me out. Obviously, he’s got a great job at Acadiana High, and we’ll have our work cut out for us when we play them.”
From 2012-15, Kreamer was a graduate assistant at UL under coach Mark Hudspeth.
“The biggest thing I learned there was to be a servant,” Kreamer said. “There are so many small things, odd jobs that you had to do that most people wouldn’t want to do. I learned a lot about myself as a person during those years.”
His first experiences as a position coach were at Tyler Junior College (2016-18) as quarterbacks and receivers coach and then receivers coach at Pearl River in 2019.
His first stint as a head coach was at Evangel Christian in 2020, but that quickly ended after an 0-4 start.
“I just kept moving on,” Kreamer said. “I stayed with it and grinded it out. It motivated them to work even harder. I believe that tough times don’t last, tough people do.”
Zach Lochard, a friend from his days at UL, hired him as an assistant coach at Patterson High for 2021, before Kreamer took over the Lumberjacks as a head coach last year after Lochard moved to Breaux Bridge.
Patterson went 8-5 last season, falling to Union Parish 38-14 in the Division III nonselect quarterfinals after defeating Winnfield 36-12 and Port Allen 44-28 in the first two rounds.
Kreamer’s first task will be filling out his coaching staff. Currently, four coaches remain with four spots to fill.
“That’s going to be crucial,” Kreamer said. “I’ve got spots to fill, and there’s not much time left. We’ve got a game in two months. I’m looking for guys who want to work hard and really love the process.”
Lafayette High’s new campus remains under construction. Kreamer said the logistical obstacles weren’t a negative in his mind.
“I see it as a positive,” he insisted. “We’re about to have a brand-new school, and I think that’s going to be attractive for student-athletes.
“Naturally, there are going to be some growing pains early on, but that’s a short-term thing.”
Kreamer said his offensive scheme will be centered around the spread, but he will be flexible.
“It’s going to be spread, but with the ability to get into ‘12’ personnel (two tight ends) and even ‘22’ personnel (two backs, two tight ends) and really run it,” he said. “My goal is to have a system that may look complicated from the outside, but that is very simple for the kids to run, so they can play fast.”