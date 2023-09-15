It's Week 3 of the high school football season, and this will be the spot to keep up with scores in the Lafayette area and across South Louisiana.
Acadiana-New Iberia, Jesuit-Lafayette Christian and Cecilia-Northside are among the important games being played Friday night in Acadiana.
You can help post live high school football scores to website via the Scorestream app or the Scorestream website. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so.
Some of the big games we'll be covering Friday night include:
- Acadiana-New Iberia
- Jesuit-Lafayette Christian
- Cecilia-Northside
- Brother Martin-St. Thomas More
- Evangel-Westgate
- Breaux Bridge-St. Martinville
- Vermilion Catholic-Loreauville
If you're having a hard time viewing the scoreboard below, CLICK HERE.