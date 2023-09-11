Week 2 of the high school football season provided some impressive statistical showings across the Lafayette area.
Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose The Acadiana Advocate's Player of the Week.
If you want to submit candidates for any of our future polls, please contact Kevin Foote at kfoote@theadvocate.com by Sunday evening each week.
Who is the prep football player of the week?
- Chantz Babineaux, Carencro: Completed 14-of-23 passes for 332 yards and a school record six touchdown passes.
- Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion Catholic: Rushed for a school-record 359 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries.
- Daylon Landry, Kaplan: Rushed for 233 yards and two scores on 16 carries, while also catching a 42-yard touchdown pass.
- Vernel Joseph, Southside: Rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
- Ja'Nathan Bonnet, Northside: Returned a fumble 29 yards for a touchdown and tipped a pass that led to an interception return for a score.