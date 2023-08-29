When Ellison Haynes was 10 years old, he said he knew he wanted to play soccer in Europe.
On Sept. 1, the sophomore soccer phenom at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy will get the opportunity to live out that dream as he enters the International Soccer Academy in Munich, Germany for a nine-month program training with the FC Bayern Global Academy.
“That’s always been my goal,” Haynes said. “I was 9 or 10 when both me and my parents started to realize that I wasn’t just playing soccer because it was fun. I played soccer because I loved it. When I showed this academy to my parents, I was like, ‘We’re doing this!’ There’s no contemplating or questions. We have to do this.”
For Ellison’s mom, Ericka, she said she knew Ellison has always had the ability to go far with the game. She said she and her husband, Jonathan, agreed to never impede on Ellison chasing his soccer dream.
“Ellison has told us about this for years, so mentally we’ve been preparing for a while,” Ericka Haynes said. “He told us he wanted to play soccer in Europe and we knew from early on, he’d have to leave. As time went on, we started to see how right he was and we’ve been looking for options to get this advanced training. He found this opportunity himself and we always said if something like this ever happened, we would not stand in his way.”
According to the academy’s website, Haynes will have the opportunity to join talented young soccer players and train for a full season at the FC Bayern Campus in Munich. The academy has a state-of-the-art youth academy where selected players will receive professional training under youth coaches, following the philosophy of Germany’s most successful soccer club.
Haynes said it was a complete happenstance that he even heard about the academy. He said he was scrolling Instagram one day in April and FC Bayern posted about the academy — a post that was only up for a short period of time.
“There was a post about American players and how they would have an opportunity to train in Munich for nine months,” Haynes remembered. “The post was only up for a few minutes, so I feel lucky I even saw it. Only 15 kids were selected and I’m the only one from Louisiana.”
David Thibodaux soccer coach Derek Menard said no one campus is surprised that Haynes is getting this opportunity. Last season for the Bulldogs, Haynes was First Team All District, First-Team Freshman All State, Second Team All State and First Team All-Metro.
“Ellis would beg me to keep the lights on after practice,” Menard said. “Then, he would go home and train on his own. He was begging me to practice with the high school team as a sixth grader. He has more drive than other kids and now his physical stature caught up with his talent.
“Everyone realizes how talented he is, but at the same time, I realize how special this is and how uncommon this opportunity is for him. He is one of those guys that should have been arrogant, but never was. He never acted like he was better than anyone else, even though he was. All of his teammates love him. His teachers love him. I don’t know of anyone on campus who doesn’t like Ellis.”
The ultimate goal for Haynes after the nine-month program is to hopefully get noticed and get a tryout for a professional team in Germany. Haynes will still be enrolled at David Thibodaux for his sophomore year and will be able to transition back into school for his junior year if needed.
Haynes admitted he is a little bummed out he won’t be playing with the Bulldogs this coming soccer season.
“I’ve been training with the high school team since I was going into sixth grade,” he said. “I am a little sad that I am not going to spend this season with those guys, but I know that I am doing something that can give me a better opportunity for what my goals with the game are.”
Menard said Haynes’ teammates are equally disappointed that Haynes won’t be with them when the high school season begins in a few months, but everyone is excited for him at the same time.
“His teammates understand how big of a club Bayern Munich is,” Menard said. “It’s like he is going to the Yankees of Germany. For a kid from Lafayette, it’s something you dream of, but never really expect to happen.
According to Menard, Haynes’ experience in Germany could have a cosmic effect on soccer in the Lafayette area. Thousands of kids in Acadiana are introduced to soccer at a very early age. Menard said if Haynes experiences success at the academy, it could bring more eyes onto the local soccer scene.
“Soccer is big in this region and we have so many kids playing rec and club and high school soccer,” Menard said. “It is becoming more and more popular and to see a kid from around here go to Europe, if Ellis goes up there and has some success, maybe Lafayette becomes a place where European academies will look to try and find that talent. And not even just professional teams overseas, but bigger colleges also. We don’t always get our players recruited to college and Ellis could pave the way for the next kid to get eyes on him.”
Haynes has been attending onboarding meetings via Zoom calls with the academy and getting accumulated as best he can with German culture and what his living arrangements will be in Munich. Ericka Haynes said the family has some natural trepidation with sending her son so far away for nine months, but she’ll be making the trip to settle him in and she fully trusts he’ll be in good hands from there.
“We’ve never even been further than Mexico before,” Ericka Haynes said. “He’s going to the top-rated club in Germany. He is going to be supervised the whole time and have access to the top trainers and doctors and therapists. It’s all encompassing and that puts us as parents at ease.”