Former Ascension Episcopal head volleyball coach Celie Leblanc Ulm was known for always putting the well-being of her players before herself.
Even during the biggest battle of her life, Ulm continued to keep her Blue Gators at the forefront of her thoughts.
In late January or early February, while Ulm was undergoing treatment for an aggressive cancer she was diagnosed with in December, she texted her friend Laurie Simon and asked her to be there for her program if she couldn't be.
"We had texted about it two or three times,” said Simon, who has two children attending Ascension Episcopal. “Celie asked me to promise her that if something happened to her, that I would make sure that her players were taken care of. She said, 'promise me, if something happens to me, you'll take the job.'”
Ulm also held discussions with Blue Gators athletic director Eric Mouton, about Simon taking over the program.
“She told me that Laurie or someone from the Cajun Elite family would step in for her if something happened," Mouton said.
Simon, who had previously served as the head volleyball coach at Breaux Bridge and Cecilia, assured Ulm her players — especially the seniors she was so close to — would be in good hands.
"Celie always took care of other people," Simon said. "That's just who she was. She and the seniors had a bond like I have never seen before. They were so close, and she wanted to make sure they would be OK."
"It means the world to us," Blue Gators senior Brianna Gayle said. "For her to be thinking as far out about her volleyball team at that time, means a lot."
Mouton wasn’t surprised that Ulm was focused on the well-being of the players within her program.
“Through her whole battle, she was thinking about her team and the school,” Mouton said. “She was worrying about them for the future and that says a lot about her. She was only here two years, but her impact on everyone here is going to last for a long time.”
On March 6, a few weeks after her conversation with Simon, Ulm died at the age of 34.
“Coach Celie was so selfless,” Blue Gators senior Gabby Piasecki said. “All she cared about was others around her and how could she make their life better. I feel so special to know she took time to think of us even though she was going through what she was going through.”
For Simon, she was faced with the dilemma of fulfilling a promise to her friend, while continuing to live out what she believes to be her purpose as a public school system teacher.
"When your friend asks you to promise to take care of her volleyball kids, you have to do it," said Simon, who has spent the past 18 years teaching and coaching in St. Martin Parish. "But I have always believed my life's calling has been to teach public school kids. So, the question becomes how do I fulfill both things that are extremely important to me? It was an inner struggle for me."
Simon figured it out, electing to remain teaching at Breaux Bridge, where she has been for the past 13 years, and accept the Blue Gators' head volleyball coaching job as a non-faculty coach. Her assistant coach Katie Baudoin, who was an assistant last year at Comeaux, accepted a physical education job at Ascension Episcopal.
"I'm a teacher at Breaux Bridge in the day and then afterwards I drive 45 minutes to be the volleyball coach at Ascension," said Simon, who also has two children attending school at Ascension Episcopal.
And the Blue Gators are thrilled to have Simon.
"We are really excited to have Coach Laurie," Gayle said. "If we had to replace Coach Celie with anyone, I'm glad it is Coach Laurie. I've known her for so long. We are in good hands."
But Simon said she isn’t replacing Ulm; that task is too tall.
“It hasn’t been seamless because following Celie is hard,” Simon said. “Those are some big shoes to fill.”
Simon and the Blue Gators will remember Ulm throughout the season. No one will sit in the first chair on the bench, the Blue Gators will play with a purple volleyball during their home matches, they will have a purple match against St. Thomas More and they will host the Celie Ulm North/South Invitational Labor Day weekend in her honor.
"We will keep her present all year," Simon said. "I won't sit in the first chair, because that is hers. Purple was the color of her type of cancer, so that's why we will have purple game balls and play a purple game instead of a pink game."
Mouton also said No. 10 which was Ulm’s number in high school at Delcambre will be worn on the Blue Gators’ warmups.
Last season, the Blue Gators went 24-16 overall and reached the Division V semifinals with Ulm at the helm.
But everyone involved with the Blue Gators agrees this season is bigger than wins and losses.
"If those seniors get through the year, finish the season having fun and turn the corner where their life is better in some way, shape or form than it was in the spring, then we will have been successful," Simon said. "Sure, we would love to be in the state semifinals or finals, but that's not what it is about. It's about adapting, persevering, and dealing with adversity. If we do that, then we will have done the job we were supposed to accomplish."
"With the loss of coach Celie, it taught us a lot," Gayle said. "Her loss reminded us to focus on the bigger picture. In sports you want to win, but in the end the most important thing is to show others how much you love them and to give back."