For the past fivw seasons, the Lafayette Christian Knights have ended the year playing on the last day in its respective division, winning four state championships from 2017-2020 and finishing as a state runner-up in 2021.
As a result of that success, the expectations for the Knights are loftier.
So much so, despite playing up two classifications and being in a tougher division, not reaching the state semifinals is unfathomable.
“It’s been different,” Knights coach Trev Faulk said. “Being in a new division and facing new opponents has presented some different challenges throughout the regular season. We have had some highs and some lows, but it has been a good ride.”
Making its sixth consecutive semifinals appearance won’t be easy for the Knights (8-3), who will travel to face De La Salle at West Jefferson’s Hoss Memtsas Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday in the select Division II quarterfinals.
“De La Salle is very impressive,” Faulk said. “They know who they are and what they want to do. As soon as you turn on the film, you can see how good they are. They don’t give up many points and they do a really good job of running the football.”
The Knights, who are coming off of arguably their best performance of the season when they rolled McDonogh 35 46-8 in the regional round a week ago, spent time going back to the basics during its first-round bye.
“It was up there,” Faulk said of the performance. “It was pretty close to a clean performance in all three phases of the game. We cleaned up somethings that we emphasized during the bye week. We wanted them to focus on enjoying football and earning another week.”
In earning another week, the Knights will face an undefeated De La Salle (11-0) program that is equally stout offensively and defensively.
“Offensively, they play power football,” Faulk said. “They want to lineup and run the ball downhill. They have some very capable receivers on the outside, but they want to hand the ball off to their talented running backs and run behind their very big offensive line.”
Among the running backs De La Salle enjoys giving it to is P.J. Martin, who has rushed for 2,043 yards and 29 touchdowns this season. LCA prides itself on stopping the run, but the miscues they suffered against STM when they allowed 236 rushing yards will be key if they expect to slow down Martin.
“We’re going to have to be discipline in our gap assignments, get off of blocks and tackle well when the opportunity comes,” Faulk said. “Give STM credit because they did a great job of getting a hat on a hat, so I don’t want to take anything away from them. We have been mostly good against the run and we have held our own against run-dominated teams like Acadiana and Avoyelles. We have done a pretty good job against the run all year.”
Defensively, De La Salle has held opposing teams to fewer than 15 points in eight of 11 games this season. In the other three games, De La Salle allowed 21, 22 and 19 points.
“Their front seven have done a tremendous job, especially their front four,” Faulk said. “They have done a great job of pressuring people and keeping the quarterback off target. It’ll be a challenge to go to their place.”