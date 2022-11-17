Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk and his staff aren't accustomed to entering the high school football playoffs with the bitter taste of defeat in their mouths.
In fact, since Faulk's arrival in 2016 it has only happened once.
In Week 9 of that season, the Knights had a chance to forge a tie for the district championship but loss to Ascension Episcopal. AES went on to reach the Division IV finals, while the Knights were ousted from the playoffs in the first round.
The Knights, who find themselves in an eerily similar situation this postseason after missing an opportunity to forge a three-way tie in District 4-4A by losing to STM in Week 10, are hoping history doesn't repeat itself.
"It's the similar situation and the last time we didn't get it done," Faulk said. "Since that lost to STM, we had a real honest conversation with ourselves, myself included. We know that we still have an opportunity to compete and we have embraced that. But we also understand the sense of urgency."
After a first round bye, the Knights will play host to McDonogh 35 at 7 p.m. on Friday in the regional round of the Division II select playoffs.
"McDonogh 35 is a good team," Faulk said. "They are big upfront on both sides of the football. They love the vertical game. Their quarterback is dynamic and they have guys on the outside who can go and get the football."
Faulk said there were pros and cons to the Knights having a bye, which they've become accustomed to the past 5 years, in the first round.
"No (wasn't good) because of how the regular season ended," Faulk said. "We wanted to get back out there and get that taste out of our mouths.
"It was a good thing though because the season has been a grind," Faulk continued. "Most of our schedule that we played are still playing this week. So it was good to have that week off to recover, work on fundamentals and get better."
Among the things the Knights must improve upon is protecting the football and minimizing the penalties.
"We focused a lot on all of the things that have plagued us throughout the year," Faulk said. "The things that hurt us in our losses this year. Things like penalties, turnovers and finishing drives in the red zone.
"We know there are things we have to clean up if we are going to make the run that we want to make this year," Faulk continued. "It starts with protecting the football, forcing more turnovers, minimizing penalties and finishing off drives. If we can do those things and remain fundamentally sound, we will have a chance to accomplish what we want to accomplish."