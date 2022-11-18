The No. 6-seeded Lafayette Christian Knights weren’t exactly in a good mood during their bye week in the opening round of the Select Division II playoffs.
Coming off a disappointing Week 10 loss to St. Thomas More, coach Trev Faulk and his staff went back to the fundamentals during the time off and it paid off big in a convincing 47-8 win over No. 11 McDonogh 35 on Friday at Knight Field.
“I think the off week helped us,” Faulk said. “We were able to work on a lot of things we needed to work on, a lot of fundamentals, and I think that showed up tonight.”
It was a night of the Knights (8-3) coming up with huge plays on third down, and doing much of the damage was quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson. Johnson finished the night 10-of-16 passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 73 yards and a score on nine carries.
The first one came on a swing pass to Dudley Jackson on third-and-long. Initially Jackson would be stopped for a loss, but instead escaped pressure and ran 44 yards for a touchdown.
“There was actually some miscommunication on that play,” Faulk said. “Dudley did a great job of making something out of nothing by finding a crease. That was an impressive play by him.”
The next big play came from LCA defensive back Bennett DeRouen, who ran down a Roneagle wide receiver trying to score a 50-yard touchdown reception. Instead, DeRouen chased him down to force a fumble at the 3 and the ball went out of the end zone for a touchback.
“It was great to see our defense play well after not finishing the last game like we wanted to, and he (DeRouen) set the tone for that by forcing that fumble for a touchback,” Faulk said. “That really helped us to start fast.”
The offense did the rest.
Johnson’s next big play was a 29-yard touchdown pass to Alonzo Ryes at the end of a scramble for a 14-0 lead with 1:03 left in the first quarter.
Trae Grogan got into the act with a nifty 22-yard TD reception with a grab over the head with 4:42 left in the second quarter.
Sophomore running back Jalen Noel then began his big night with a 34-yard touchdown run for a 28-0 cushion.
Noel finished the game with 119 yards and that score on 11 carries.
Johnson’s night ended with an 8-yard touchdown run, before Brylan Thomas booted a 32-yard field goal for a 38-0 halftime cushion.
Ryes finished the night with six receptions for 112 yards and a score, but six different Knights caught passes and three different targets scored.
“To be honest, that’s the deepest position on our team,” Faulk said of the wide receivers. “That makes it very difficult on opposing defenses, but that makes it hard to focus on one or two receivers. You never really know where the ball is going, because so many of them are capable of making plays.”
In addition to forcing eight punts, recovering a fumble and intercepting two passes, LCA’s defense punctuated the victory with a tackle in the end zone for a safety with 17 seconds left to play.
The Knights will now travel to meet De La Salle in New Orleans in the quarterfinals on Friday.