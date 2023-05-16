Lafayette Christian Academy’s Ju’Juan Johnson has decided playing collegiately in Louisiana is the best thing for him and his family.
As a result, Johnson verbally committed to the LSU Tigers’ football program on Monday.
Johnson’s decision comes less than a month after decommitting from the Colorado Buffaloes.
"I (would) like to announce that I will be committing to LSU," Johnson said on The Jordy Culotta Show. "Staying in the boot."
The 5-11, 180-pound Johnson, is a four-star recruit and is considered the state’s No. 7 rated player in the Class of 2024. Johnson, who prior to his pledge to the Buffaloes, had nearly 24 offers before narrowing his choices to Colorado, Florida, and LSU.
"It was really just the hometown," Johnson said when asked what made him choose LSU. "Just staying in Louisiana and making it great honestly. Just to be a part of that Louisiana culture. It’s a great thing for me to stay in the boot and help the family out. It’s all about family in Louisiana and I love the culture. I love the vibe from down here. It has taught me so many things, so I might as well just stay and learn some more."
Johnson enjoyed a stellar junior season, as he helped lead LCA to a sixth consecutive state championship appearance.
Johnson, who was named the Acadiana Advocate’s Star of Stars Male Athlete of the Year, completed 220 of 369 passes for 4,010 yards, 43 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,280 yards and 17 touchdowns on 206 carries en route to being named first team all-district, all-state in Class 4A and the Acadiana Advocate All-Metro Big School Offensive Player of the Year.
Johnson, who said he could receive opportunities as a kick and punt returner, was recruited to LSU as a defensive back.
Now with a decision made on his college future, Johnson looks forward to returning his focus to helping the Knights in his senior season.
"For now, it’s just winning the state championship with my team LCA," Johnson said. "I got to shake back and win the next one for sure."