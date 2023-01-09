Since moving to Lafayette when she was three-years-old, Calbey Parker has always looked forward to the day she’d be able to return to New Orleans.
And that desire only increased with every visit she and her family made back to the Crescent City, a place she often refers to as home.
Now, Parker will get the opportunity to return to the 504 after signing to play softball at Xavier University of Louisiana.
“Oh man, I’m so excited,” Parker said. “This is a really big deal because my whole life I have wanted to go back. To be able to go back home and play college softball, it is very exciting.”
Parker, who is also a star volleyball player for the Knights, was a second team all-district selection in both her sophomore and junior seasons.
“Calbey’s development since the eighth-grade speaks for itself,” said Knights assistant coach Taylor Lollis, who previously served as LCA’s head softball coach. “Not only does she has tremendous athletic ability, but she is such a leader. She is the best leader I have ever had.”
Parker, a centerfielder for the Knights, is expected to compete for time in the Gold Nuggets’ outfield. As a junior last season, Parker batted .342 with 17 RBIs. Defensively, Parker recorded 40 puts.
“When I went on my visit, I felt at home,” Parker said. “The coach welcomed me; I knew they would push me, and I really loved the atmosphere.”
Known for her ability as a slap hitter and her strong left-arm, Parker brings a lot more to the table, according to Leger.
“Calbey is a great hitter and defender,” Lollis said. “Offensively, she has been a slapper for us but she is very versatile as a hitter. Calbey can do whatever you need her to do as a hitter and she has good speed. Whatever you need from Calbey, she can do it and she will do it.”