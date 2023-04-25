Lafayette Christian quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson didn't expect to have second thoughts after committing to the Colorado Buffaloes in February.
However, as the dust settled on his decision, Johnson couldn't help but to wonder if he committed too quickly.
On the way home following the Buffaloes' spring football game, things became clearer for Johnson, who announced his decision to decommit from Colorado on Twitter Sunday.
"It was a very hard decision for me to make," Johnson said. "It was hard especially knowing they were the first school I committed to."
Johnson, who had narrowed his choices to the Buffaloes, LSU and Florida in February, said his recruitment is "wide open."
"I definitely feel like I committed too soon and didn't give other schools an opportunity to recruit me," Johnson said. "I'm open to every school. I want to give every school a chance to recruit me."
Before choosing the Buffaloes, the Knights' junior quarterback had nearly two dozen scholarship offers. Although there is no definitive date on when he will decide, Johnson is planning to take more visits before issuing another commitment.
"Education and coaching staff are things that are most important to me," Johnson said. "I won't choose a school based upon where they want to play me. Wherever I go, I'm going there because it is the right place for me. I'm not choosing a school off of a position."
The 5-11, 180-pound Johnson is four-star recruit, according to 247Sports and is considered the No. 1 rated athlete in Louisiana.
Last season, Johnson completed 220 of 369 passes for 4,010 yards, 43 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,280 yards and 17 touchdowns on 206 carries.