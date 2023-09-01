SCOTT – When trying to uniquely describe Lafayette Christian’s Ju’Juan Johnson, it’s a struggle.
Even LCA coach Hunter Landry admitted to falling short when thinking of original things to say about his quarterback.
Johnson’s stat line in LCA’s 61-38 win over Acadiana on Friday – 13-of-24 passing 362 yards and four touchdowns; nine carries for 132 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground – did no favors for Landry’s ability to describe the Knights’ senior superstar.
“You run out of adjectives for him,” Landry said. “He gets labeled as an athlete and tonight he did it all. He ran, he threw and he executed everything we asked him to do. I am so happy for him.”
Johnson has had a highly publicized recruiting process during the offseason – once committed to the University of Colorado with new head coach Deion Sanders, but now heading to LSU.
Johnson said he relishes in the big-game atmosphere such as what Acadiana High offered on Friday and said those are the moments that make playing football fun.
“We always say all gas, no brakes,” Johnson said. “The competition – high or low – we always keep on until the last second.”
Acadiana had a decent game plan both offensively and defensively in the first half, having the game tied 20-20 late into the second quarter. The Wreckin’ Rams had multiple mistakes – including the punter whiffing on the ball deep into Acadiana territory which directly led to an LCA touchdown.
McCullough said the Rams did some nice things in the game, but he said making mistakes against a team like LCA is a recipe for a loss.
“The goal for us is to get to Week 11 and be playing our best football,” McCullough said. “Tonight wasn’t our best football and credit to (LCA). They have talent all over the field and – in my opinion – the most talented guy in the state at quarterback.
“I don’t think we will see a guy as good as Ju’Juan the rest of the season – probably the rest of my career.”
After Acadiana cut the LCA lead to one score going into halftime, LCA responded with a 75-yard touchdown run from Johnson on the opening play from scrimmage. Landry said it wasn’t about halftime adjustments, but more executing the game plan and blocking schemes to allow Johnson to take advantage.
“Acadiana got after us in that first half,” Landry said. “We didn’t want to do anything different or be anything we aren’t. It really came down to execution and our quarterback connecting on a few deep balls. We had good blocking and good receiver play. It was a total team win.”
Landry picked up his first win as LCA head coach and his first post game shower – just water, no Gatorade. Still, he said it was nice to see the players’ hard work and said he knows that the expectations for the program have never been higher.
