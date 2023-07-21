For most high school football players, the dream is to have the opportunity to extend their playing days at a big university — preferably one that is a member of a Power Five conference.
However, there are some players who aren't focused on that and have prioritized other things during their recruiting process.
Count Lafayette Christian's Sandy Lewis in the latter category.
Despite being offered a scholarship by three Southeastern Conference schools — including a perennial powerhouse — Lewis stunned many on Thursday when he verbally committed to the McNeese State Cowboys.
"(I am) really excited now," Lewis said via text message, "cause I have the opportunity to bring in a good class of 2024 and hopefully the next class sees that."
Lewis, who said he was looking for "a place to get developed," had five offers and chose the Cowboys over Alabama, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Tulane.
While some may be stunned by Lewis' decision to pass on the SEC, the senior linebacker said his dream was just to play college football.
"Not really," Lewis said when asked whether playing at a big school or in a big conference was important to him when the recruiting process began. "I just wanted an opportunity to play college football. When McNeese came and offered, I knew it was going to be hard to turn down."
Another factor that played a huge role in his decision is that his older brother Masey Lewis is a redshirt freshman defensive end at McNeese.
"McNeese is a place where I could get developed and have a chance to play with my brother," said Sandy Lewis, who recorded 33 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks last season for the Knights. "A lot of brothers can't even do high school (together), and me and my brother are doing college."
Lewis also admits that playing close to home was a check in McNeese's favor.
"I really never cared about that until a couple of months ago," Lewis said. "I realized Louisiana (is) one of the best states, so why leave? The (McNeese) coaching staff had been keeping up with me for years, and with my brother being down (there), it's down the street. Why not stay home?"
The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Lewis — who ranks as the No. 76 linebacker in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite — is a three-star recruit.
"As of right now, it's pretty closed," Lewis said of his recruitment. "I will be taking an official visit to McNeese in December."