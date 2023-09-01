ACA.lcateurfootball.120422.1073.jpg

Lafayette Christian Academy quarterback JuJuan Johnson, center, dives for the end zone against Teurlings Catholic defenders Kyle Stephens (89) and Trey Parker (6) during their LHSAA Division II semi-final football game at Teurlings Catholic High School on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

It's the opening week of the high school football season, and this will be the spot to keep up with scores in the Lafayette area and across South Louisiana.

LCA-Acadiana, Alexandria-Carencro and H.L. Bourgeois-Lafayette are among the big games being played on the first Friday night of the 2023 football campaign.

You can help post live high school football scores to  website via the Scorestream app or the Scorestream websiteCLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so.

Some of the big games we'll be covering Friday night include:

  • LCA at Acadiana
  • Alexandria at Carencro
  • HL Bourgeois at Lafayette High
  • St. Thomas More at Comeaux
  • Opelousas at Teurlings
  • Cecilia at St. Martinville
  • Catholic-NI at Vermilion Catholic

If you're having a hard time viewing the scoreboard below, CLICK HERE.

 

