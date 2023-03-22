CARENCRO - It's time for local track and field programs to start getting focused on the season's stretch run, and today's Parish Meet at Carencro will help that vision get sharper.
Carencro and Teurlings Catholic figure to set the pace in boys' competition, while perennial favorite Lafayette High is likely to lead the way among girls.
There will be a sprinkling of winners such as David Thibodaux's Jackson Jarrett in the 1600 (4:38.86) and 3200 (10:09.28) and ARCA's Rachel Owen (10-0) in the girls pole vault, but most schools will trail the heavy hitters in points.
The meet, which was pushed up from Friday by incoming weather, begins with 3 p.m. field events and 5 p.m. running.
The host Carencro Bears are led by brothers Kohen and Kalen Beavers. Kohen won the Oil City 100 in 10.57 and had a 22.32 200, while Kalen won the 200 (22.08) and was 100 runner-up in 10.62,
Other standouts include: Comeaux's Kalix Robinson (110, 300 hurdles), Northside's Tommy Thomas (1:559.53 800) and St. Thomas More's Richard Seymour (172-10 javelin) and Jonathan Wood (15-4 pole vault).
Lafayette High rides into the meet with 12 Parish girls titles since 2009, including nine straight and the Lady Lions boast a school-record 3:59.53 in the 4x400 relay.
Northide's Quincy Simon leads the Acadiana area in the girls 100 (12.32), 200 (25.46) and 400 (58.14), Comeaux follows Sya Bolden, the leader in the 800 (2:21.47) and 1600 (5:14.46) and STM's Ella Bond is the pick in the 3200 (11:34.47).