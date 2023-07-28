What we know
Offensively and defensively, the strength of the team will be the line.
With two first-team All-District starters returning in Kaine Olivier and Trace McHugh and two other starters with a lot of experience in Dylan Singleton and Owen Broussard.
Defensively, Olivier and Singleton on the line and McHugh at linebacker sets up the Tigers well on that side of the ball.
"Singleton has the potential to be playing along a college offensively line," LHS coach Terry Martin said about his 6-3, 280-pound junior.
While the Tigers will be running back by committee, that group is well represented with Josh Polk, Ridge Honore and Blake Delcambre, all at tailback and Maddox Savoy at fullback.
"All run will and we are going to count on all of them at some point this season," Martin said.
Also on defense, Martin said the secondary all returns experienced players maybe not as fast or quick as former players Zy Alexander or Calep Jacob but they can cover the field.
What we don't know
The receiving corps for the Tigers is new and untested so Loreauville may not be throwing the ball as much in the early part of the season while they get accustomed to playing varsity football.
Loreauville also needs to work on finding a quarterback. Martin will start the season with two alternating at the position in junior Hayden Benoit and senior Trevor Dooley.
"Trevor was the starters last year but has those lingering back issues that were more series that we originally thought," Martin said. "Hayden is back with a year of experience under his belt.
"Both are going to play at the beginning of the year and if one separates himself then he'll start but it's a good problem to have because we have two with game experience and both throw the ball well."
How we see it
If Loreauville can follow that old football adage, Run the ball and stop the run. and the two quarterback system can take some pressure off the running game, the Tigers have the potential to make some noise in an always tough District 8-2A and maybe have a good run in the Non-select Division II playoffs.
Players to watch
Hayden Benoit QB, 6-0, 185, Jr.
Benoit returns after seeing multiple game as the starter for the Tigers in 2022 replacing Trevor Dooley who was battling injuries. He as the size and a bigger arm that Dooley and will be a part of a two quarterback platoon this season.
Trevor Dooley QB, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Dooley is back after dealing with back issues in 2022. He is faster than Benoit but doesn't have the size of the junior. As Martin said however, "They are both solid high school quarterbacks."
Kylon Polk
WR/FS, 5-8, 155, Jr.
According to Martin, Polk has been the guy that has stood out early in the summer and fall. "He's not a speed guy but he's ultra-competitive. He makes plays on both sides of the ball."
Kaine Olivier T/DE, 6-3, 200, Sr.
Returning first-team All-District lineman who is a two-year starter and is one of two anchors on the offensive line with Trace McHugh on the right side of the ball.
Trace McHugh G/LB, 5-8, 190, Jr.
A first-team All-District players on both sides of the ball who with Olivier anchors the right side of the offensive line and patrols the defense as linebacker, equally adept in run defense or pass coverage.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Gavin Judice (5-10, 160, Jr.)
WR Kylon Polk (5-9, 155, Jr.)
TE Jack David Martin (6-0, 195, Sr.)*
OT Owen Broussard (6-1, 255, Jr.)*
OG Dylan Singleton (6-3, 280, Jr.)
C Carlos Martin Jr. (5-9, 205, Jr.)*
OG Trace McHugh (5-8, 190, Jr.)*
OT Kaine Olivier (6-3, 215, Jr. )*
QB Hayden Benoit (6-0, 185, Jr.)*
RB Joshua Polk (5-8, 155, Sr)
RB Blake Delcambre Jr. (5-6, 165, Soph.)
Defense
DE Caiden Carline (6-3, 195, Soph.)
DT Dylan Singleton (6-3, 280, Jr.)*
DT Evan Kilsby (6-1, 235, Sr.)
DE Kaine Olivier (6-3, 200, Sr.)*
LB Jack David Martin (6-0, 195, Sr.)
LB Trace McHugh (5-8, 190, Jr.)*
LB Brayden Burch (5-7, 155, Sr.)*
CB Blake Delcambre Jr. (5-6, 165, Soph.)
CB Joshua Polk (5-8, 155, Sr)*
FS Kylon Polk (59, 155, Jr.)*
SS Gavin Judice (5-10, 160, Jr.)
Coaches
Head coach: Terry Martin
Assistant coaches: Derwin Antoine, Darrell Caesar, Trent Delahoussaye, Jude Dugas, Ross Durke, Jacoby Ford, Eric Howard, James Knatt, Jamar Lewis, Rob Segura, Patrick Vital.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 31 ERATH
Sept. 8 DeQuincy
Sept. 15 VERMILION CATHOLIC
Sept. 21 North Vermilion
Sept. 29 Welsh
Oct. 6 WEST ST. MARY
Oct. 13 FRANKLIN
Oct. 20 Ascension Episcopal
Oct. 27 CATHOLIC-NI
Nov. 3 Delcambre
Home game in all caps
2022 Results
Beat Erath 20-15
Beat DeQuincy 39-2
Lost Vermilion Catholic 28-0
Lost North Vermilion 35-21
Lost Welsh 20-16
Beat West St. Mary 57-6
Beat Franklin 46-20
Lost Ascension Episcopal 24-0
Beat Catholic-NI 20-17
Beat Delcambre 49-16
Playoffs
Beat Vidalia 50-6
Lost St. James 41-14
Past 5 years
2022: 7-5
2021: 11-1
2020: 8-1
2019: 8-5
2018: 1-9