A season ago, the Loreauville softball team took the field with a plethora of freshmen and sophomores.
With a year of experience under their belt, Tigers coach Jude Dugas had lofty expectations for his team.
"Last year, we had I believe, it was eight losses by one run," Dugas said. "We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores, so I expected to see some competitive maturity this year. I expected to see some growth, and I feel like we have."
The Tigers have enjoyed more success this season. They are 23-9 overall, won the District 8-2A championship and have advanced to the regional round of the Division III nonselect playoffs.
"Our season has gone well," Dugas said. "We had an undefeated district season. We had some bigger wins, and we are in the playoffs. I definitely feel like our season has gone as expected thus far."
However, if Loreauville is going to extend their winning ways beyond the regional round for the first time since 2019, it will have to do so against a familiar foe in Port Barre when the two meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Loreauville.
Port Barre, which finished as the Class 2A runner-up last year, eliminated the Tigers in the second round in 2022 and defeated Loreauville 4-3 in March.
"We are really excited," Dugas said of the opportunity to face Port Barre again. "When they saw we were playing Port Barre, they cracked a smile. Playing Port Barre is a lot of fun, and they beat us in a walk-off thriller this year. It was a dogfight, and I think it is going to be a dogfight again."
Loreauville will be led in the circle by junior right-hander Alyssa Soileau, the Tigers' ace. Soileau is 11-8 with a 3.57 ERA. In 1072/3 innings, Soileau has allowed 64 runs (55 earned) on 112 hits and 43 walks, while striking out 100.
"Everything for us starts in the circle," Dugas said. "Alyssa is the ultimate competitor. I mean she really loves to compete. She throws a lot of strikes, and she gets a lot of ground balls and pop ups. She gets our toughest games, and I really feel like she has grown so much since last year."
Offensively, the Tigers have been equally stout. Leading the way are Lexi Mclin, Makenzie Bonin (.434 batting average, three RBIs, four stolen bases), Saydi Landry (.402, three home runs, 31 RBIs, 17 SBs), Soileau (.346, 3 HRs, 29 RBIs, nine SBs) and Ava Theriot (.315 , seven HRs, 36 RBIs).
"That entire group has been driving us offensively," Dugas said. "We just go out there and do what we can do."
Mclin is the Tigers' biggest offensive threat. Mclin is hitting .560 with 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, 52 runs scored and 23 stolen bases. Her 16 homers are a school record, surpassing the previous high of 11.
"Lexi is the biggest hitter in our lineup," Dugas said. "She refuses to strike out. She is just a tough out, and Lexi is someone you don't want to make a mistake to."
Loreauville, who has reached the quarterfinals only twice, seeks to qualify for the state tournament in Sulphur for the first time since 2017.
"This team can be really special," Dugas said. "The key for us is to continue to pitch well, play defense and apply as much pressure on the other team as we can."