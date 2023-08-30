Notre Dame High School's Lewis Cook has been coaching football for nearly five decades.
In that time, his teams faced opponents that had family or friends on its staff.
Although games like those add intrigue, it doesn’t change Cook’s approach or his preparation.
“I really don’t think about that stuff,” said Cook, who has been at Notre Dame for 26 years. “Whether I have family or friends on the other side, I’m preparing to do everything in my power to defeat them. For those 48 minutes, they are the enemy.”
That will be the case when the Pios travel to St. Martinville to face Southside at 7 p.m. Thursday in the season opener.
Cook, who calls the plays for Notre Dame, will match wits against his nephew Ben Mouton, the Sharks’ defensive coordinator.
“We’re not playing against Ben, we’re playing against Southside,” Cook said. “Ben just happens to be on the other side. But we’re trying to beat Southside.”
Mouton, in his fourth year at Southside, said coaching against Cook is always exciting.
“We’re talking about the greatest to ever do it,” said Mouton, whose mother is Cook’s sister. “It’s a unique opportunity, and going against any team he coaches is always fun.”
While it may be fun, it hasn’t proven to be successful for Mouton, who is winless in four meetings against Cook-coached teams. That includes Southside losing 21-13 to the Pios to open the season last year.
“It hasn’t been very successful going up against him. Any team that I have been associated with hasn’t beaten Uncle Lewie,” said Mouton, who also lost to Cook while coaching at Comeaux. “It would be really cool to win Week 1, but it won’t be easy.”
Mouton will be looking to contain Notre Dame quarterback Jackson Link, who started five games last season, and running back Joe Quebodeaux.
“Being disciplined and tough is what’s going to decide the winner of this game,” Mouton said. “That is what Notre Dame is known for. They are a very good team with a great scheme on offense and defense. They are the standard, and we’re going to have to play well to win.”
Cook said he's been impressed with the Sharks defense, especially the aggressive philosophy they changed to before last season.
“Ben has been doing a good job over there,” Cook said. “They play an aggressive style of defense. They are very active, and they give you a lot of different looks and angles. They try to create a lot of chaos and it is going to be important for us to control that chaos and exploit that philosophy.”
For Southside, a key will be excelling on offense despite having so many young players.
“I have to give a lot of credit to our kids on offense because they have been doing a great job,” Mouton said. “In the scrimmage against Catholic High of New Iberia and the jamboree against St. Martinville, it was the offense that carried us. So it is going to be important that we do our part on the defensive side.”