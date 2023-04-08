When the recruiting process began for Lafayette Christian's Jada Richard, she didn't really know what to expect.
Nor did she know what to look for.
"During my freshman and sophomore years, it (the recruiting process) was hard," Richard said. "It was hard because I was confused on what I should be looking for in a school."
Lady Knights head basketball coach Errol Rogers gave her simple advice.
"I just told her, you'll know when it's right," Rogers recalled.
With a scholarship offer in-hand from LSU, it didn't take Richard long to realize what she was looking for in a college was right here in a home state.
And that's why Richard gave a verbal pledge to the reigning national champions on Thursday.
"I'm very excited," Richard said. "Everything that I was looking for in a college and everything that I was looking for in a coach, LSU had them both."
Rogers was equally thrilled about Richard's decision to play at LSU.
"It's a great decision. Why go somewhere else, when you got a school that just won a national championship right here in your home state?" Rogers asked rhetorically. "And they are probably going to win a few more."
Richard is a huge get for the Tigers. The junior guard has established herself as one of the top players in the state. Richard has been a vital part of the Lady Knights' success, having led them to three consecutive state championships across three divisions.
"LSU is getting a player who can play the one (point guard) or the two (shooting guard)," Rogers said. "I think she can be a great point guard in college. She can score. She can really shoot the basketball, but she also can pass, and she is a great defender."
Richard, who had nearly 30 college scholarship offers, ultimately chose LSU over Ole Miss and Southern Methodist.
"I knew it was LSU," Richard said. "There was just something about LSU that no other school had given me. When they won the national championship, that just sealed it for me."
The 5-8 Richard, who was the District 4-4A MVP, averaged 28.2 points, five assists, four steals and five rebounds per game en route to leading the Lady Knights to the Division II select state title.
"I couldn't pass up on the offer," Richard said. "Coach (Kim) Mulkey is building something that I want to be a part of."
In three seasons at LCA, Richard, who scored 831 points this past season, has 2,021 points in her career.
"People don't realize the amount of time she puts in," Richard said. "But in addition to that, she is a great kid. She is the type of kid that people will want to play with."
Although there will be an adjustment once she arrives in Baton Rouge, Rogers has no doubt Richard will be able to handle whatever comes her way.
"There's no doubt, Jada can play on that level," Rogers said. "She has a really great basketball IQ."