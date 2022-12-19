Catholic High of New Iberia didn't have to look far for its new head football coach.
Matt Desormeaux, who the school announced as its coach in a press release Monday morning, was already there on campus as the assistant principal.
"Matt has helped to bring a new light and energy to Catholic High," principal Kyle Bourque stated in the press release. "His presence on campus as assistant principal continues to bring positive change to our school. I look forward to seeing the great things that he will bring to the gridiron."
Desormeaux, a 2006 graduate of Catholic High, was immediately mentioned as the frontrunner to replace Scott Wattigny when the school announced it would make a change in mid-November.
The actual job offer was only a few days ago.
"When the rumors began, I didn't think it was a possibility," Desormeaux said. "Kyle and I had a 'what if' conversation, and I interviewed last week. I was offered the job Friday or Saturday."
Desormeaux spent three years as an assistant at his alma mater before spending nine years at Ascension Episcopal. He was the head coach for six years at Ascension Episcopal where he compiled a 55-14 record and led the school to a state championship in 2016.
In May, he stepped down at Ascension Episcopal to accept the assistant principal position at Catholic High.
"When I got out of coaching, it wasn't because I was tired of it," he said. "I love those kids at Ascension Episcopal. I was happy to see their success this year under coach (Stephen) Hearen. For me, professionally, getting into administration was something I couldn't pass up."
Desormeaux, who will stay on as assistant principal, inherits a team that went 5-7 with only a handful of seniors on the roster.
"Football games aren't won on Friday nights," he said. "They're won in the offseason.
"I think we have some strong candidates on the team. I think we'll have a chance to be solid, capable of being very good. At the same time, we'll be capable of not being very good."
Desormeaux has been around the Catholic High program since the early 1990s. His oldest brother, Beau, graduated from the school in 1995. His older brother and UL head coach Michael Desormeaux graduated from Catholic High in 2003.
Matt played fullback, tight end and linebacker from 2006-2010 at UL.
"It's a special feeling to take the job at your alma mater," he said. "There is a lot of history and tradition here. It's a dream come true."