NEW IBERIA - Many thought that Westgate High's Class 4A championship run in 2021 was a one-off deal, a team that caught lightning in a bottle and rode it all the way to the title.
"There were many who thought that we were a team that was going to go 3-7, 2-8 maybe get a good team every so often and get to a second round, quarterfinals," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said.
But somehow, under the radar if you will, the Tigers have made four consecutive trips to the quarterfinals and for the first time during that run, No. 10 seed Westgate will play host to a quarterfinal Friday night when the Tigers take on No. 2-seeded Neville in the Nonselect Division I playoffs.
"It's a tribute to our program and where we have come over the last four years," Antoine said. "Our kids are actually used to it now. This is something that we expect to be.
"The kids have battled through a lot this year with injuries and youth but seeing them come together is a big thing right b now and I'm excited for them."
The Tigers (9-3) have a tall task ahead of them Friday night as Neville (8-2) comes to town.
"What can I say," Antoine said. "Neville is Neville. They have a tradition of playing in big ball games and playing good football, especially this time of year.
"They are a good ball club, strong in all facets of the game. We're going to have to play one of our best games to be in this game."
But playing tough opposition is nothing new to Westgate. This was the first year that the Tigers played in a new district with St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic and LCA - three teams with a strong football identity and history.
In fact, all three are in the quarterfinals of their respective playoff brackets this year. Throw in the fact that another district team, North Vermilion, is also in the quarterfinals of the playoffs this year and now five of the six district teams are deep into the playoffs.
Playing that kind of schedule only helped prepare Westgate for the run this season.
"We finished 7-3 and a lot of teams would love to have a season like that," Antoine said. "We've just gotten to the point where we expect to win every game and we have the opportunity to win every game and we lost to three of the top teams in the state (Teurlings, St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian). And we were in all those game. That shows exactly what our kids can do."
In fact, Westgate lost to Teurlings and LCA by a touchdown.
"That district is showing that it's one of the better districts for football in the state," Antoine said.
The Westgate coach also praised his players who stepped up this year after the graduation of several members off of last year's team that won the state title.
"I can't say enough about them," Antoine said. "We have a lot of sophomores who stepped up this year when they moved to play on the varsity.
"We knew we were going to have some growing pains with them but for the most part, they have done exactly what we wanted and needed them to do. It only sets us up for more success later on."
While not a big fan of the current playoff brackets that were initiated this season, Antoine understands that it was a necessary step for the LHSAA.
"We played a (Class) 4A team in the first round, a 5A team in the second round and now we're playing a 4A team in the quarterfinals," he said. "I like what the LHSAA did in getting more championship type games in the playoffs, I just think it could have been done in a better way.
"We have about 850 kids in our school and we're playing teams with 1,200 or more kids in the playoffs. Like I said, I understand what they did, I just think that it could have been done better."