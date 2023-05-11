VOLLEYBALL
AC Froehlich, St. Thomas More
Froehlich began her incredible senior athletic season as the top honoree on the All-Metro volleyball squad. In leading the Cougars to a 41-1 overall record and second consecutive state championship, Froehlich collected 552 kills, 84 aces, 48 blocks and 252 digs while earning a scholarship to LSU.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sya Bolden, Comeaux
The Spartans’ freshman took up cross country to help with her track career. Instead, she progressed so quickly that Bolden won the district title, placed third out of 138 runners at the regional meet and earned All-Metro Outstanding Runner recognition. Bolden also finished 10th at the state meet.
SOCCER
Mary-Ainsley Alack, St. Thomas More
The senior forward put the finishing touches on a stellar career this season, leading the Cougars to a sixth consecutive Division II state championship. Alack scored 47 goals to earn first-team all-state honors for the fourth time, as well as second straight All-Metro MVP honors. She finished with 116 career goals.
BASKETBALL
Jada Richard, Lafayette Christian
The junior guard has established herself among the best players in the state, regardless of classification, in leading the Lady Knights to a third consecutive state championship. For the season, Richard averaged 28.2 points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals per game to earn first-team all-state and All-Metro MVP honors.
POWERLIFTING
Gracie Cassidy, Southside
The senior powerlifter was sensational at the state meet, turning in record-setting performances to win the state title in the 123-pound weight class. Cassidy, who set the total weight class record with 810 pounds and broke the bench-press record after lifting 190 pounds, also squatted 315 pounds and deadlifted 305 pounds in her final meet.
SWIMMING
Marie Landreneau, St. Thomas More
Landreneau has been the LHSAA Division II Swimmer of the Meet at the past two state events and was also honored as the Louisiana Swimming Female Swimmer of the Year for 2022. She won state titles in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. She was also the local league record-holder for the 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle.
BOWLING
Elise Patin, Comeaux
The four-year performer for the Spartans finished off her career in style, leading Comeaux High to the state playoffs for the first time in a decade. At her best, Patin enjoyed an impressive season-high score of 256 and a high series of 641. She collected 11 other scores of 200 or better.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lauren Fremin, Catholic-NI
Fremin established herself as one of the most consistent singles players in the area. She’s been the number one player on her varsity team since her freshman season with an overall school record of 45-3. Fremin made the state quarterfinals as a freshman and later reached the regional finals.
GOLF
Corinne Landry, Lafayette High
Landry was the low-scoring girl four times during the regular season this spring, averaging 44 throughout the season with a low round of 41. She carded the best individual score in the 18-hole Acadiana Area League Championship to close out the regular season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Quincy Simon, Northside
The senior speedster has dominated the sprint scene — in the Acadiana area and throughout the state — all season. Simon held the best times in the 100, 200 and 400 in the area all season long and won all three at the district meet, as well as a first and two seconds at regional meet.
SOFTBALL
Kennedy Marceaux, Kaplan
Marceaux polished off a stellar senior season by leading Kaplan to the program's first state title since 2016. The Alabama commitment hit .629 with 20 home runs, 20 doubles and 65 RBIs to earn All-Metro Player of the Year recognition.