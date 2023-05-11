FOOTBALL
Ju’Juan Johnson, LCA
The junior quarterback put together a playoff run for the ages in leading the Knights to a state runner-up finish. He threw for 4,010 yards and 43 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,280 yards and 17 more scores to earn first-team all-state recognition as an athlete and All-Metro MVP honors.
CROSS COUNTRY
Tyler Blissett, Highland Baptist
After displaying his promise with a third-place as an eighth-grader last year, Blissett wasted no time climbing the ladder quickly with a Division V individual state championship as a freshman in the fall, posting a time of 15:29. His success wasn’t a surprise after having won a national indoor two-mile title.
WRESTLING
Ethan Boudreaux, Teurlings
Nothing is perfect, but Rebels senior wrestler Ethan Boudreaux came close this season. Boudreaux capped a 46-0 campaign with a dominant 13-1 decision in the finals to win state after claiming Louisiana Classic and Ken Cole crowns earlier. He also led Teurlings to a fourth straight Division II state championship.
SOCCER
Courtland Williams, St. Thomas More
The senior forward established himself among the elite soccer players in the state as he helped the Cougars to a second consecutive Division II state championship. For the season, Williams scored 20 goals and had 15 assists to earn District Offensive MVP honors and first-team all-state honors.
BASKETBALL
Kialen Phillips, Breaux Bridge
The senior post player was the driving force in the Tigers' success this season. Phillips was instrumental in helping the Tigers to the District 5-4A championship and the Division II nonselect quarterfinals. For the season, Phillips averaged 23 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks and 3 steals.
POWERLIFTING
Rocky Dufort, Kaplan
The junior powerlifter was impressive throughout the season. Dufort won the 181-pound state championship after squatting 535 pounds, bench-pressing 445 pounds and deadlifting 505 pounds for a total of 1,485 pounds. He was also named the Most Outstanding Lifter for weight classes 181 pounds to super heavyweight at the state meet.
SWIMMING
Avery Henke, Teurlings Catholic
The senior swimmer won Division II state titles in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, earning All-America status along the way. He was also a Louisiana state champion in the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. The Auburn signee was also a relay state champion in the 200 freestyle, 200 medley, 400 medley and 200 mixed.
BOWLING
Aiden Stewart, Lafayette High
For the third straight year, Stewart led Lafayette to the district title. He had six 600 series this season with a high in-game competition of 251. Overall, he owns a personal high game of 279. His average this season was 193. He qualified in the 33rd spot out in the top 80 boys for state singles.
GOLF
Jay Mendell, Ascension Episcopal
The Blue Gators’ senior closed out a celebrated high school career with a fifth straight state title. The LSU signee, who holds the league scoring record at 17 under, was the medalist at regionals with a 64 and at state at 12 under over 36 holes. Mendell tied the lowest two-day total in history of state tournament play across all divisions.
TRACK AND FIELD
Mekhi Boutte, Westgate
The Tigers’ senior sprinter is a record-breaking performance waiting to happen. Through the season, Boutte owned the Acadiana area’s top times in both the 100 with a 10.3 and 200 with a time of 21.16. He won the 100, 200 and 400 at the district and the regional meets.
BASEBALL
Aiden Leonard, North Vermilion
As North Vermilion's staff ace, Leonard went 7-1 with a 0.69 ERA en route to leading the Patriots to a 24-7 record and the No. 2 seed in the Division II nonselect playoffs. He allowed 11 runs (six earned) on 31 hits and 17 walks, while striking out 96 in 60⅔ innings during the regular season.