The Lafayette High Mighty Lions used the LCA Knights field for their game Friday against the Spartans and made themselves right at home with a 35-14 victory.
An offensive surge in the first half helped the Mighty Lions defeat Ovey Comeaux Spartans to improve to 2-0 on the season.
“I’m proud of them. This was a big win to get us to 2-0,” Lions coach Garrett Kreamer said. “We have to continue to make plays down the stretch and clean some things up but I’m really proud of our guys.”
The Lions’ offense hit the ground running, quite literally. Junior quarterback Kevon’Te Landry and junior running back Jaron Sallier shouldered the early load for the Lions' running game as they marched down the field.
The Lions would get all the way inside the Spartans’ 20, forcing the Spartans' defense to make a big play or get scored on. The Spartans pushed the Lions to a fourth-down situation, causing a turnover on downs.
The Lions’ defense would then get a turn to flex its muscles, and made its presence felt three plays later. With the Spartans facing a fourth down situation inside their own 25, they fumbled the snap. That forced senior quarterback Jayden Sonnier to scramble backward before throwing a Hail Mary-type pass that Lions senior cornerback Darrell Simmons intercepted.
“Very proud of the defense they pitched a shutout,” Kreamer said. “I like what we are doing we are covering well we just have to contain the quarterback a little better and we will be in decent shape. Still a young team but every game we are getting better and better.”
The interception put the Lions' offense back on the field still in Spartan territory, and it was determined to find the end zone. Landry and company would pick up a first down with consistent success in the running game to set themselves up at the 18-yard line.
Landry dropped back and find sophomore receiver Jamieon Brown in the corner of the end zone to open the scoring and set the tone for the game. The Spartans turned the ball over on downs before the Landry hung onto the ball to find the end zone again for the Lions to make the score 14-0 late in the first quarter.
That's when the floodgates opened.After the Landry
touchdown, senior wide receiver for the Spartans, Hodges Brown returned the kickoff all the way for a touchdown, making it a 14-6 game to end the first quarter.
The Lions’ offense would continue to buzz after the Spartan touchdown, with Landry and the running game marching them down the field to score another touchdown. After a pre-snap penalty by the Spartans, the Lions decided to go for two, which was successful, to extend the lead to 22-6.
However, the Lions’ special teams would continue to struggle, giving up a second kickoff return touchdown to Brown to trim the lead to 22-14.
“Yeah we decided to kick away from Hodges Brown Jr. he ran back two kicks so we had to tip our cap a little to him,” Kreamer said while chuckling. “He made some big plays tonight but we are a young team and this is something we will continue to get better at.”
The momentum would be short-lived as the Lions quickly put together another drive, ending with Brown capping it off with a 13-yard run for a 29-14 cushion right before half.
The Lions added a field goal before heading into the break to bring the score to 32-14 to cap off their outstanding first-half offensive performance that was enough to keep them in the win column for a second straight week.
The Lions will look to continue their success when they travel to play Sulphur for their week three matchup on Friday.