Catholic High of New Iberia upset Lafayette Christian on the road three sets to one, improving to 7-2 on the season Wednesday night.
Individual errors cost the Knights as they committed 30 unforced errors resulting in points for the Panthers over the four sets losing 25-20, 25-18, 14-25 and 25-19.
“We came out and executed really well. We’ve been trying to limit our errors, because that’s what’s beaten us in the two games we lost,” Catholic of New Iberia coach Gary Westcott said. “Tonight, the girls came out and did an amazing job.
The Panthers had three hitters score 10 or more kills in the game with Anna Kate Minvielle leading the way with 15, Saniya Raheem contributing 12 and Madison Broussard scoring 10.
“We knew they had a big blocking scheme and they're probably gonna be one of the best blocking teams we play all year. So, our girls knew we had to find the seams in the hands, and they did an amazing job, really great execution,” Westcott said.
Spreading the ball around was key to Catholic of New Iberia’s success against the Knights with the Panthers needing to keep Lafayette Christian guessing at where to block, according to Westcott.
“Everybody did a really good job, because we were in system a lot,” Westcott said. “It all starts with a good pass or a good dig and we did that and our setter was able to spread the ball around the court.”
Lafayette Christian looked to come back in the fourth set reducing Catholic of New Iberia’s lead to 19-17 before Minvielle scored three kills in a row to give the Panthers breathing room to see out the match.
“I felt so good at that point. After that I knew we were going to win,” Minvielle said.
Catholic of New Iberia overcame a strange refereeing decision in the final set in which the linesman on the other side of the court called that a spike was tipped by a Panthers player before it went out to make the score 19-17, according to Minvielle.
“The line judge on the other side called the tip which I’ve never seen, but at least we stayed in it and focused at the end,” Minvielle said.
The Panthers will look to maintain their momentum going into another difficult test against state-champion St. Thomas More on Thursday.
“We can go extremely far as long as we keep our same energy, our same consistency," Raheem said.