WHAT WE KNOW
St. Edmund had growing pains last year that should pay dividends in 2023. Head coach James Shiver leaned on a young roster and now returns 16 of those 22 starters from a playoff team that lost in the first round. All eyes will be on sophomore running back Ke’Von Johnson as he attempts to follow up last season’s school record-breaking rushing output.
WHAT WE DON’T
For as potent as we anticipate the offense being, the defense has a few questions to be answered. The Blue Jays will be huge on the defensive line, averaging 295 pounds along their front-three.
However, it might be a relatively inexperienced group along with a freshman starting at cornerback in the secondary. Shiver’s youth movement from last season is hoping that it reaps leadership this season.
HOW WE SEE IT
Everyone anticipates Opelousas Catholic being the front-runner in District 6-1A. However, St. Edmund’s will be a potent challenger with all of its returning firepower. The trial-by-fire of last year should make this year’s team battle-tested.
FIVE TO WATCH
Ke’Von Johnson, RB, 5-9, 175, Soph.
Few players in Acadiana are as dynamic as Johnson. St. Ed’s will feed him early and often. They know what they have in Johnson, who has put on some weight since last season.
Copeland Miller, OG/LB, 6-3, 200, Sr.
The heart and soul of St. Edmund is Miller. Shiver has depth, but it shows how much he thinks of Copeland as a leader that he will be called upon to do so much on offense and defense.
Marcus Gradney, TE/LB, 6-1, 205, Jr.
A gifted baseball player as well, Gradney is exactly the type of athlete Shiver loves to feature. Gradney should be all over the place on defense while being featured in the passing portion of St. Ed’s offense.
Kane West, QB, 6-0, 200, Jr.
There are few players who perhaps got as much out of last year’s experience than West has. Back for a second season as the Blue Jays’ starting quarterback, West has good size and should be able to be a threat with both his arm and legs when needed this season.
Blake Moein, WR, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Another one of those nine starters the Blue Jays return on offense. Morein should provide senior leadership while providing some occasional matchup problems on the outside.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Blake Morein (6-0, 185, Jr)*
WR Seth Aucoin (5-10, 165, Jr)
TE Marcus Gradney (6-1, 205, Jr)*
LT Ryan Young (6-0, 190, Jr)*
LG Copeland Miller (6-3, 200, Sr)*
C Matt McGee (5-7, 200, Sr)*
RG Jon Michael Brown (6-1, 195, Jr)*
RT Haden LaSage (6-1, 285, Jr)
QB Kane West (6-0, 200, Jr)*
RB Ke’Von Johnson (5-9, 175, So)*
FB Gage Smith (5-7, 155, Sr)
Defense
DE Hade LaSage (6-1, 285, Jr)
NG Joseph Guillory (5-8, 300, So)
DE Charles Sonnier (6-1, 300, So)
LB Marcus Gradney (6-1, 205, Jr)*
LB John Patrick Fruge (6-0, 175, Jr)*
OLB Ian Rider (6-0, 185, Jr)*
OLB Copeland Miller (6-3, 200, Sr)*
CB Bo Thomaseen (5-7, 150, Jr)*
SS Lanny Reed (5-8, 165, So)*
FS Jay Lavergne (5-10, 165, Sr)*
*- Returning starter
Coaches
Head coach: James Shiver (22-15).
Assistant coaches: Nick Trosclair (DC), Clay Harper (QB), Paul Orr (OL/DL), Nick Ware (DB), Cade LeBlanc (WR), Seth Johnson (CB), Louis Rider (safeties), Corey Diaz (Ops).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 SOUTH LAFOURCHE
Sept. 9 Nolan Catholic, TX
Sept. 15 WESTMINSTER-LAF
Sept. 22 CRESCENT CITY
Sept. 29 OAKDALE
Oct. 6 NORTH CENTRAL
Oct. 13 Sacred Heart
Oct. 20 Catholic-PC
Oct. 26 WESTMINSTER
Nov. 3 OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC
2022 Results
Lost South Lafourche 57-40
Beat John Paul II 40-14
Beat Westminster-Lafayette 68-13
Beat LaGrange 2-0
Lost Oakdale 48-12
Beat North Central 49-8
Lost Sacred Heart 30-17
Lost Catholic-PC 47-14
Beat Westminster 32-14
Lost Opelousas Catholic 60-21
Playoffs
Lost Opelousas Catholic 54-20
Last 5 years
2022: 5-6
2021: 6-5
2020: 5-3
2019: 6-5
2018: 9-2