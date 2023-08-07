What we know
The 2022 football season was a big one for Delcambre High. The Panthers finished the season at .500 and first round playoff appearance with a team loaded with 13 seniors, the majority of which were two-way starters and backups.
With that big of a hit in graduation, one would expect that at a small school like Delcambre, the following season might be not as successful as new players come in to replace the departed seniors.
"Losing 13 seniors last year, we have to replace all those starters and we are going to be young this year," DHS coach Artie Liuzza said. "We have nine upperclassmen and about 20 lower classmen.
"But we have a good group of sophomores and we have a lot to build on for the future."
And with young players come the inevitable youthful mistakes.
"We know that's going to happen," Liuzza said. "That's where our job as coaches comes in. We need to teach them well in order to limit those mistakes and make sure that the kids understand their mistakes and try not to make them again."
The Panthers will have 11 new starters on offense and only return three starters on defense. The one good thing is that of the 11 new starters, a number of them did see significant playing time last season.
"Now we just have to get them ready to move into a starting role, which is different than coming in during a game to replace someone," Liuzza said.
Liuzza, starting his eighth year in Delcambre and his fifth as head coach, singled out a couple of players that will be counted on this year including Tallon Guiberteau who is one of those players who had significant playing time moving into a starters role.
One of the new starters will be freshman quarterback Rix Robin.
"He's young, he's fresh and learning the offense but we also have several freshmen on the offensive line as well this year," Liuzza said.
What we don't know
What the Delcambre coach is waiting for is what happens when the newbies come up against adversity which will inevitably happen during the season.
"How are they going to respond?" Liuzza asked. "That's the biggest thing that we are going to face this year."
The other big question is how fast the new players pick up the Wing-T offense and the nuances of the defense as Liuzza runs.
"We know that it's going to be a rebuilding year," Liuzza said. "We're going to be starting from scratch and building from there."
How we see it
The Panthers will struggle this year with so many new starters and so many freshmen going into a starting varsity role at Delcambre.
The schedule is not kind as well as the Panthers face a number of playoff teams from last year but has some winnable games before district starts. If everything clicks early, Delcambre can have a successful season, If problems or injuries show up, it may be a long season as the team builds for the future.
Players to watch
Kadyn Bourgeois LB, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Delcambre's leading tackler last season back patrolling the middle for the Panthers this season.
Eli LeBlanc FB/LB, 5-9, 180, Sr.
Another returning starter on defense who is learning a new position on offense
Tallon Guiberteau WR/FS 5-10 160, Sr.
A major player Liuzza will be counting on heavily during this rebuilding season as a two-way starter at receiver and free safety.
Genesis Tollentino RB 5-8, 160, Jr.
One of the most experienced performers for the Panthers this season, Tollentino figures to make an impact at running back and at strong safety.
Lucas Broussard TE/LB, 5-11, 170, Sr.
Broussard is a second-year player expected to be a big part of the defense this season and could also help with blocking from his tight end spot.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Tallon Guiberteau (5-10, 160, Sr.)
TE Lucas Broussard (5-11, 170, Sr.)
OT Tayden Boyette (5-6, 200, Soph.)
OG Kamden Langlinais (5-7, 150, Jr.)
C Flynn Gordon (5-8, 220, Soph.)
OG Logun Mouton (5-10, 210, Soph.)
OT Carson Creighton (5-9, 220, Fr.)
QB Rix Robin (5-5, 135, Fr.)
FB Eli Leblanc (5-9, 180, Sr.)
RB Genesis Tolentino (5-8, 160, Jr.)
RB Kohl Fountleroy (5-6, 130, Fr.)
Defense
DE Logun Mouton (5-10, 210, Soph.)
DT Flynn Gordon (5-8, 220, Soph.)
DT Carson Creighton (5-9, 220, Fr.)
DE Alex Larson (6-1, 170, Soph.)
LB Eli Leblanc (5-9, 180, Sr.)*
LB Kadyn Bourgeois (5-10, 175, Sr.)*
LB Lucas Broussard (5-11, 170, Sr.)*
CB Kohl Fountleroy (5-6, 130, Fr.)
CB Mason Dryer (5-10, 140, Fr.)
FS Tallon Guiberteau (5-10, 160, Sr.)
SS Genesis Tolentino (5-8, 160, Jr.)*
Coaches
Head coach: Artie Liuzza
Assistant coaches: Brad Armentor (WR/DB), Damian Broussard (OL/DL), Robert Primeaux (QB/DB), Colt Saunier (RB/OLB), TJ Saunier (OL/ILB/DC).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 Centerville
Sept. 7 Hanson
Sept. 15 Pope John Paul II
Sept. 22 LAKE ARTHUR
Sept. 29 Westminster
Oct. 6 Franklin
Oct. 13 Catholic-NI
Oct. 20 WEST ST. MARY
Oct. 27 ASCENSION EPISCOPAL
Nov. 3 LOREAUVILLE
2022 Results
Beat Centerville 20-0
Lost Hanson 45-31
Beat pope John Paul II 13-9
Beat Lake Arthur 42-12
Beat Westminster 48-14
Lost Franklin 41-10
Lost Catholic-NI 30-0
Beat West St. Mary 47-14
Lost Ascension Episcopal 45-7
Lost Loreauville 49-16
Playoffs
Lost White Castle 44-21
Last 5 years
2022: 5-6
2021: 5-5
2020: 2-6
2019: 3-7
2018: 3-7