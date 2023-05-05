PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kialen Phillips, Breaux Bridge
From the moment Kialen Phillips walked onto the Breaux Bridge High campus, he had been focused on improving year after year.
Four years later, Phillips couldn't be more pleased with his growth, as he established himself among the best players in the state.
"I set a lot of goals for myself and my team when I came to Breaux Bridge," Phillips said. "For me, I just wanted to get better and better each year. As a team, especially this year, I wanted us to go back to the state championship."
Although the Tigers, who were eliminated in the Division II nonselect quarterfinals, fell short of their goal of reaching the finals, Phillips showed how hard work pays off as he enjoyed a career year in his senior campaign.
"I accomplished most of my goals, except for that one," Phillips said. "We came up short. But I think my season went good."
Phillips was instrumental in helping the Tigers win the District 5-4A championship this past season. Phillips averaged a double-double for the Tigers, finishing with an average of 23 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals per game on his way to garnering first-team All-State recognition.
For his efforts, Phillips has been named the Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro boys basketball Player of the Year.
"I'm excited. That's amazing," Phillips said. "I didn't think people were really watching me to be able to get an award like this. I'm surprised. I'm just amazed."
All-Metro boys basketball team
FIRST TEAM
Kam Williams, Lafayette Christian
Zion McCoy, Northside
Michael Mouton, St. Thomas More
Christian Walker, New Iberia
Bryson Williams, Southside
Shea Plowden, David Thibodaux
Jamarian Johnnie, Northside
Jayvyn Duncan, St. Martinville
De'Vion Lavergne, North Central
Jaiden Mitchell, Catholic-NI
Mckennis Savoy, North Central
Chad Jones, St. Thomas More
Jacob Vilar, Episcopal School of Acadiana
Lawrence Pickney, JS Clark
SECOND TEAM
Mason Guillory, St. Thomas More; Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville; Tyrone Glover, Abbeville; Roderick Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic; Tristan Lewis, Catholic-NI; Dillion Stephans, Opelousas; Javieun Williams, Breaux Bridge; CJ Charlot, Beau Chene; Teddy Menard, Notre Dame; Dynell Jones, Southside; Jaylon Domengeaux, Comeaux; Wayne Randall-Bashay, New Iberia; Jeremy Bargky, Lafayette Christian; Austin Delahoussaye, New Iberia; Bradford Cain, Teurlings.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chad Pourciau, New Iberia
NEW IBERIA - New Iberia Yellow Jackets head coach Chad Pourciau knows a thing or two about banner seasons.
He experienced it during his time at Breaux Bridge and this past season he experienced it with the Yellow Jackets.
In what was a season to remember, Pourciau helped lead the Yellow Jackets to several significant milestones that culminated with a trip to the Division I nonselect finals.
"Again, it was a really good year," Pourciau said. "It sucks that we came up short and to not play well in the big game. But I'm really proud of what we were able to do."
The Yellow Jackets won 30 games, advanced to the state tournament for the first time in more than two decades and reached the finals for the first time in school history.
"It was quite the accomplishment for us," Pourciau said. "We had a talented group of players, and our coaching staff did a good job. We just had the right blend of people in order to make a run."
Pourciau, who led the Yellow Jackets to an overall record of 30-4, has been named the Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year.
"There's a lot that goes into that. It takes a group of people, and it starts with my assistant coaches who do a great job. It's not just me, it requires and entire basketball team - players and coaches- to be successful."