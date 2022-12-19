The New Iberia boys basketball team has been on a mission since a one-point loss in the Class 5A quarterfinals last season.
In that game, the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets rallied from a 16-point deficit with four minutes remaining to come within two points of fifth-seeded Ouachita Parish, which held on for a 52-51 win.
Since then, New Iberia hasn't lost. The Yellow Jackets won all 20 of their summer league games. This season, the Jackets are 9-0 and No. 1 in the non-select Division I power ratings.
"The way we lost in the playoffs, some of the guys took it personally," coach Chad Pourciau said. "I think it carried over to this season."
The Yellow Jackets have only played two home games with nine road trips in between. New Iberia defeated Ellender 75-40 at home in the season opener Nov. 16. Friday, the Jackets returned to their home court where they handled Catholic-NI 67-39.
"We always say that anytime you can go on the road and win - especially against some of the teams we've played - you're going to be ready come playoff time," Pourciau said. "I think these early season road victories will go a long way for us come playoff time."
On Dec. 8, the Yellow Jackets improved to 7-0 by defeating Liberty Magnet in Baton Rouge. The Patriots, who had won 20 straight at home, were No. 1 in the select Division I power ratings at the time.
"We looked at that game as a measuring stick," Pourciau said. "I thought everybody gave us a little something in that game. I'm still waiting for us to put it all together offensively and defensively. If we can ever put it together on all sides, we'll be a problem."
Wayne Randall-Bashay and Christian Walker are the leading scorers. Randall-Bashay, a 6-foot-5 junior, collected three steals in the first two minutes of Friday's game and finished with 30 points.
Walker led the team in scoring last season while coming off the bench. The 6-foot-0 senior is a left-handed shooter with uncanny accuracy behind the 3-point line.
"Wayne is such a talented player," Pourciau said. "He can handle it. He can shoot it. He can finish inside. He just has so much going for him.
"Christian can get a bucket. He's a very confident kid. One or two shots go in and suddenly the goal looks the size of the ocean to him."
Point guard Austin Delahoussaye, shooting guard Kylan Dugas and forward Jayden Westley round out the starting five. Sophomore Devin Frank is the sixth man.
"The five guys we start - everyone brings a little piece to the puzzle, and when it's all together, it's a pretty puzzle. My main concern is definitely depth. We have to stay healthy and stay out of foul trouble."
Pourciau, who doesn't expect his team to remain undefeated for the entire season, is eager to see how the group will respond to a defeat.
"Basketball is a long season," he said. "We're going to play 30-something games. Do I expect us to win them all? No. We're going to slip up at some point. I want to see how we do when things get rough. I want to see how we respond when we're down by 10 points."
The devastating tornado that touched down last Wednesday passed directly behind the New Iberia campus as it moved through the city.
"We were lucky,' Pourciau said. "It passed less than a mile from here. We didn't miss any days of school. Our players made it through OK. Our coaching staff, for the most part, made it out OK. We weren't really affected by it. Our hearts go out to those people that were."