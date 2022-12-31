Looking at the 56-45 final score and seeing Newman defeated St. Thomas More in the final of the Sunkist Shootout Friday night wouldn’t shock most.
What might come as a surprise however is the closeness of the game throughout. The Cougars led after the first, second and third quarters and even held a two-point lead with 4:57 to play.
“For three-and-a-half quarters, we played our butts off,” said STM coach Danny Broussard. “Our guys battled, and our defensive effort was great. They didn’t score much in the half court; it was all in transition.”
The final five minutes saw the Greenies go on an 11-2 run to open a 44-35 lead. The Cougars had no match for Newman’s Chris Lockett, who scored 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed nine rebounds. Newman coach Randy Livingston said the transition offense is what allowed his team to win the game.
“We knew STM would come up with a game plan to defend us and they did that,” Livingston said. “Nobody was making shots early, but we’ve seen it all and we’re battle tested. We got about five stops in a row and got some easy buckets, and it broke the game open. You need games like this, and I liked how we closed this one out.”
During Newman's 11-2 run, Broussard elected not to call a timeout. In hindsight he said that was a mistake, but he said he was counting on his team to be as patient as they were in the first three quarters.
“We wanted to score too quick,” Broussard said. “You can’t get it back right away against a team like that. You have to take it one possession at a time. and maybe if we had done that, we could have scored a few times and gotten back in our half-court defense.
“We were patient until the final five minutes and their transition offense put us away. I like to save my timeouts until the end of the game, but I told our guys next time that happens, we’ll give ourselves a chance if we take our time. We got in a rush to get it all back, and you just can’t do that.”
The Cougars had two players in double figures as Chad Jones had 13 points while Michael Mouton added 12. Newman’s Canin Jefferson led all scorers with 22.
Despite the loss, Broussard said he is thrilled with where the Cougars stand heading into the new year. The four losses on STM’s résumé are all heavy hitters in the state, and Broussard said he’s hoping his young team continues to get better playing tough competition.
“For me, it’s not really about winning or losing a game like this,” Broussard said. “It’s about the effort. (Newman’s) talent took over and they forced us into some bad turnovers, but I don’t have anything negative to say about our effort. I like where we are at this point in the season.”