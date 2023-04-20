One game down, three to go.
That was the message conveyed by St. Thomas More softball coach Andria Waguespack to her team after the top-ranked Cougars overpowered No. 17 Ben Franklin 16-0 in a Division I select regional playoff game on Wednesday at STM.
It was the postseason opener for the Cougars, who received a first round bye. STM will host No. 8 St. Joseph's Academy in the quarterfinals at noon Saturday.
Waguespack wants her team to take the same approach to each game.
"We've played 30-plus games," she said. "It doesn't matter who we play or where we're playing. We need to come out, play STM softball and we'll be fine."
STM (30-3) jumped on Ben Franklin (12-7) in the bottom of the first with six runs. The Cougars hit 12 of 18 in the game, which was shortened to three innings due to the mercy rule with eight extra base hits.
Addison Lafferty, who hit a three-run homer in the first inning, had five RBIs. Gabbie Stutes hit two home runs, a solo shot in the second inning and a two-run bomb in the third.
Ari Townsend hit an RBI triple in the first inning. Catcher Shyanne Irvin had two doubles with Meredith Fontenot and Lafferty each recording a double.
It was the first career multi-home run game for Stutes.
"Gabbie is one of the hardest working players I've ever seen," Waguespack said. "She's gotten big hits when we've needed it. She's staying within the strike zone and staying consistent. It's not an easy thing to stay consistent.
"We've had different kids step up. One through nine, we've had players step up when others might not be hitting as well. We're locked in and focused. We've been doing a really good job at practice of making sure we swing at pitches in the strike zone where we can give ourselves a chance."
Margaret Oge and Ava Prejean combined on a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Oge picked up the win after working the first two innings. Prejean, who has a 19-0 record, is a senior while Oge is a freshman.
"I love working with Margeret," Prejean said. "I think we complement each other very well. Having her in the rotation has taken some of the stress off my shoulders, especially from last year. After taking most of our losses last year, I found confidence in myself, believed in myself and trusted the work I've put in."
Stutes, a senior shortstop and UL signee, is looking to lead the Cougars to their eighth state title.
"Coach is feeling really confident in us," she said. "Our chemistry is the key. We're all really close and bond well together."
St. Joseph's (17-7) defeated No. 9 Mount Carmel 6-1 on Wednesday. The Redstickers are led by junior Southeastern Louisiana commitment Anna-Grace Garcia, who pitched a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts.
"It's all about who is going to be composed and keep their wits about them as the game goes on," Waguespack said. "It's all about who can handle the pressure and make in-game adjustments, and who can keep their calm amid the chaos, because there is going to be chaos."