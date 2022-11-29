Through 12 games, Vermilion Catholic has answered the bell every time on the way to posting a perfect record while garnering a No. 1 playoff seed for the fourth time in the past 10 years.
Now the only thing standing in the way of the Eagles and a trip to the Ceasar's Superdome is No. 4-seeded St. Martin's Episcopal, which will travel to Abbeville in a Division IV select semifinal playoff game on Friday.
This is nothing new to the Eagles, who have made four semifinals appearances in the last 10 years with a state title in 2013. The Eagles also won state in 2003.
It's uncharted territory for the Saints (11-1), who hadn't won more than five games since 2011 and are playing in their first quarterfinal game since 1974.
St. Martin's may be the underdog on paper, but it's not as if they're lacking in talent. Running back Harlem Berry, a five-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 1 sophomore in the state by 247Sports, has rushed for 2,218 yards and 39 touchdowns.
"You're going to hear his name for a long time," Eagles coach Broc Prejean said of the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Berry, who has already rushed for more than 4,000 yards in his career. "He is absolutely electric and is the best player I've seen on film in all my years of coaching."
The Saints are not a one-man show. In a 48-12 second round win over No. 13 Delhi Charter, Seth Mandella rushed for 130 yards on nine carries with two TDs and returned an interception for an 87-yard touchdown.
The Eagles will counter with a defense that has held 11 opponents to single-digit scoring. In last week's 17-7 win at No. 9 Southern Lab, the Eagles intercepted three passes and turned away the Kittens at the goal line in the second quarter.
Lewis Briggs, who had two of the interceptions, set the tone with a 45-yard pick-six on Southern Lab's first possession.
"We had 10 guys laying blocks on the interception return," Prejean said. "I was really proud of our performance. I knew it would be a tight game."
The Vermilion Catholic defense has allowed only 147 yards per game and has scored seven defensive touchdowns and collected three safeties.
Ashton Belaire (83 tackles, 18 TFL), Rhett Taylor (73 tackles, 13 TFL), Jake Lege (53 tackles, 7 TFL), Travin Moore (52 tackles, 13 TFL), Rhett LeBlanc (6 INT) and Briggs (5 INT) are among the statistical leaders for a unit that recorded 88 TFL, 17 sacks, 17 interceptions and 49 passes broken up.
"I'm going to trust Coach (Nathan) Wiggins to coordinate a good defensive game plan," Prejean said. "I know our defense is up to the challenge with the opportunity to go to New Orleans on the line.
"We'll have to make sure we're in the right places to make plays. It's all about containment. If Berry gets to the second or third level, it'll be tough to stop him."
On offense, the Eagles are led by quarterback Jonathan Dartez, who has rushed for 1,304 yards on 160 carries with 16 TDs. The sophomore has completed 88 of 126 passes for 1,222 yards and 14 TDs.
Dartez has thrown to a deep receiving corps that includes Dane Richoux (13-232, TD), Ross Dartez (11-195, 4 TDs), Ethan Landry (17-189, 3 TDs), Lege (8-162, 2 TDs), Tyjh Williams (9-161, TD) and Moore (13-134, 3 TDs).
Williams (57-733, 8 TDs) and Moore (88-684, 14 TDs) have also made significant contributions running the ball.
"Jonathan has been incredibly efficient throwing the ball," Prejean said. "He's done exactly what we need him to do. Last week, Travin did an unbelievable job of playing fullback."
The Eagles have been plus-13 in the turnover battle against their opponents. That trend will need to continue on Friday, Prejean said.
"Almost every playoff game comes down to turnovers," he said. "Any turnover here or there could be the catalyst.
"We're excited about playing at home and excited about the opportunity. It's going to be one of the toughest assignments we've had."