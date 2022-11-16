The Opelousas Tigers will face Lakeshore in the Division II playoffs at home Friday night.
Opelousas will have to stop the run and execute with a young team if it is going to beat Lakeshore, according to coach Jimmy Zachery.
“They run the ball well and have some big linemen," OHS coach Jimmy Zachery said. "We are gonna need the O-line and D-Line to play big if we want to do what we want against them."
Opelousas started 14 freshmen last season and having that continuity on the team has been an important factor in their District 5-4A title and the playoff success they’ve had thus far, according to Zachery.
“That playoff experience they got last season together has been essential to our success this season,” Zachery said.
Opelousas will look to get its own rushing attack going with Zackeus Malveaux and D’Shaun Ford being crucial if the Tigers are going to beat Lakeshore.
“The way they as sophomores have been able to work together and give everything for this team is something that is contagious to everyone and makes the whole team better as a result,” Zachery said.
The most important thing will be to stop the rushing attack of Lakeshore and the matchup of OHS senior linebacker Dontan Washington and Lakeshore’s stable of running backs will be a major deciding factor in the game.
“If we can stop the run and keep them one-dimensional, I have to think things are gonna go in our favor,” Zachery said.
Zachery was proud of how his team has grown this season with so many underclassmen getting significant playing time.
“The great thing is these young guys are already playing like juniors and seniors so I’m very excited about what they are going to do,” Zachery said.
They have state championship aspirations despite the amount of youth on the roster, and their record showed that inexperience has not been a problem for them all season.
“We said at the end of last year we want to be state champions. That’s what they play for, that’s what the kids practice for,” Zachery said,