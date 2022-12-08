The St. Thomas More girls soccer team's motto last season was "Drive for Five" as the Cougars were in search of their fifth consecutive state championship.
Although the Cougars haven't coined a phrase yet for this season, they're in great shape for a run at what would be an LHSAA record sixth straight title.
At home Wednesday, the Cougars (8-0) downed St. Joseph's Academy 2-1 behind goals from Jadyn Mallory and Aubrey Cassidy.
"This is the first year when people ask me and I just say, 'We're really good,' coach Daniel Underwood said. "At this point, we've proven what we're able to do. It's a group of juniors and seniors who have been playing together since they were freshman, so it's an experienced group."
Mary-Ainsley Aleck, a senior Samford University commitment, was the state's offensive MVP last season. Aleck scored 38 goals while leading the Cougars to a 28-2-1 record and a No. 5 national ranking.
Aleck is flanked by Mallory, who scored the first goal Wednesday off an assist from Mary Elise Quoyeser just 90 seconds into the match.
"One of the challenges we issued to the team was to get better on corner kicks," Underwood said. "We practiced them last night. We moved Jadyn to that spot specifically for what she did on that goal."
The Redstickers (3-1) responded with a goal in the 32nd minute. Less than three minutes later, Addison LeBlanc delivered an assist in a two against one opportunity to Aubrey Cassidy, who punched it in with her left foot."
"That was a beautifully threaded ball," Underwood said of LeBlanc's pass. "Cassidy was calm and collected. It was impressive to see her finish with her non-dominant foot. That was a special shot."
The Cougars have allowed only three goals this season. Sophia Carriere, the MVP of last season's championship game, is an accomplished defender and a first-team all-state selection. Underwood has two starting goalkeepers in senior Nykell Smith and sophomore Riley LeBlanc.
"There's not much that separates the two goalies," Underwood said. "Each plays a half. I know most coaches around the state would love to have one starting goalkeeper and here we are with two."
Quoyeser and Kate Guillory were also first-team all-state selections last year. Quoyeser, a senior midfielder, scored 11 goals and led the Cougars with 16 assists. Guillory, a sophomore midfielder, has been recognized as one of the nation's best players.
"Kate is on a lot of people's radar," Underwood said. "She represents the Lafayette area in the Rush Nationals where she'll be traveling to South America. She controls the game by dominating physically and technically."
After getting only two shots on goal in the first half, St. Joseph's had four opportunities in a span of five minutes early in the second half but came up empty
"They made some halftime adjustments that put us on our heels early in the second half," Underwood said. "I was proud of our girls for handling the wave of that storm. We made our own adjustments and saw the game out from there."
The Cougars, meanwhile, narrowly missed several shots with four hitting the crossbar.