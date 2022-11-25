North DeSoto scored 21 points in a two-minute span of the third quarter to break open a close Division II non-select quarterfinal game and advance 42-13 at No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge on Friday.
With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers drove into the red zone while trailing 21-13. Breaux Bridge had momentum on its side after the Tigers stopped North DeSoto twice on fourth down earlier in the quarter.
But the 4th-seeded Griffins tackled quarterback Kelby Hypolite and forced a fumble that was recovered and returned for an 80-yard touchdown by Ian Douglas.
When Breaux Bridge's ensuing drive stalled after three plays, the Griffins (11-1) returned a punt for a 52-yard TD. The Tigers (6-7) then fumbled on the kickoff, and the Griffins got a 32-yard TD pass from Luke Delafield to Landon Falls on the next play.
"The big defensive score and the punt return pretty much sealed the game," Griffins coach Dennis Dunn said. "Our kids played relentlessly on both sides of the football."
Breaux Bridge struck first on a 28-yard pass from Hypolite to Coddie Noel at the 4:52 mark of the first quarter. The Griffins promptly answered on Delafield's 16-yard bootleg.
The Tigers moved ahead 13-8 on Antonio Alexander's one-yard dive with 8:55 left in the second quarter, but the Griffins tacked on two scores in the final 3:18 of the first half.
Hypolite completed 6 of his first 8 passes for 81 yards before finishing 15-of-27 for 174 yards. Noel led the receiving corps with four catches for 70 yards.
Hypolite's running and clutch passing helped the Tigers convert several third and fourth down situations in the first half. On 3rd-and-9 at the North DeSoto 17-yard line, his 16-yard pass to Noel led to Alexander's TD.
"They are two spectacular players," Tigers coach Zach Lochard said of Hypolite and Noel. "Kelby is such a great leader. He's one of the best players in the state, as is Coddie, and we'll get both of those guys back next season."
The Breaux Bridge secondary frustrated freshman quarterback Luke Delafield, who came into the game with over 2,000 yards passing. Delafield completed 3 of his first 13 passes for 32 yards with an interception.
The Griffins relied on a powerful rushing attack that produced 310 yards in the first half. John Lewis finished with 227 yards on 20 carries, and Brian Banks added 179 yards on 22 rushes with a TD.
"Coming in, we felt like we were going to be able to run the football," Dunn said. "Both backs were really close to 1,000 yards for the season, and I think they both eclipsed that tonight.. The offensive line was just tremendous.
"Those kids from Breaux Bridge played hard to get to this point after the start they had. It was a Cinderella season. It doesn't diminish what they did - going to the quarterfinals in Coach Lochard's first year."
Breaux Bridge, which was the last team to get a playoff bid as the No. 28 seed, eliminated No. 5 Carroll and No. 12 Iota to reach the quarterfinals with a youthful roster of only 10 seniors.
"I'm very pleased, but my heart is thinking about our seniors," Lochard said. "They laid the foundation for our future success. We have a very bright future here. I'm just so thankful for this Breaux Bridge family."
The Griffins will travel to top-seeded Iowa (11-1), which avenged its only loss by downing No. 9 Leesville 31-14.
"That was a tough team," Lochard said. "North DeSoto had a very good scheme. They're big, strong and physical. I don't feel like we got bullied, but they executed better than us. We're going to watch the film, learn from it, work hard all offseason to get back to this point, and go even farther."