North Vermilion's baseball program has had several thrilling victories over the past few seasons.
And on Thursday, the Patriots added another one.
In arguably the most impressive victory of the season, the Patriots used a three-run seventh inning to defeat the Teurlings Catholic Rebels 6-4 in District 4-4A action.
"We have had some big come from behind wins in previous seasons," Patriots head coach Jeremy Trahan said. "This year we have been in some close games, but we have been leading going into the seventh inning in the games we have won. Coming from behind, that was probably the best win for us this season."
Trailing 4-3 in the seventh, the Patriots put together an impressive rally. Behind RBI singles from Braxton Savant and Cody Breaux and a sacrifice fly by Landon Duhon, the Patriots overcame the deficit to regain the lead for good at 6-4.
"We don't really change a lot of what we do depending on who we are facing," Trahan said. "We just do what we do. We want to try to have quality at-bats. We struggled early in the game with having quality at-bats. Through the first three or four times up, we only had four quality at-bats. In that seventh inning we had some really quality at-bats."
Offensively, the Patriots (17-5) were led offensively by Savant (2-4, 2 RBIs, run) and Breaux (2-3, RBI, run), who were the lone hitters to record multiple hits on the day.
"When we score runs, we tend to score them in bunches," Trahan said. "We don't usually score one run here and one run there. It's usually multiple runs at a time when we score."
Cole Veronie was solid on the mound for the Patriots, tossing a complete game to earn the win.
"Every time he throws, he gives us a chance to win," Trahan said of Veronie. "That's because he does such a good job of pounding the zone."
In the win, Veronie allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk, while striking out six in seven innings of work.
"Cole did a great job of limiting his pitches which allowed him to be able to go the distance," Trahan said. "He gave up a couple of runs, but he weathered the storm. They came out on fire and scored two runs in the first inning, but he minimized (the damage)."
Gentry Mouton was saddled with loss, after allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out one in one inning.
The Rebels, who fell to 14-8 and had their five-game winning streak snapped, squandered a strong start on the mound by Brett Lorenz. Lorenz allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks, while striking out four in four innings.
Offensively, the Rebels were led by Kohen Stuart (2-2, 2 RBIs) and Cale Comeaux (1-2, double, run).
"I was definitely excited when we were put in this district," Trahan said. "We knew we were going to be playing some very competitive games. That's only going to help us. We knew playing in this district we would be playing some really good teams and seeing some really good baseball."