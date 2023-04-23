LEROY North Vermilion pitcher Ashton Duhon stifled second-seeded Albany's bats for much of Saturday's Division II non-select quarterfinal playoff game at home.
After the Hornets' leadoff hitter singled, Albany didn't get another hit until the fourth inning. The 10th-seeded Patriots had a 1-0 lead until Hornets' catcher Katie Landry's solo homer evened the score.
Albany (26-3), which went on to take the lead for good on an infield single and two bunts in the fifth inning, advanced to the semifinals with a 5-1 win.
Outside of the home run, Duhon allowed only the infield hit and three runs through six innings.
"I told Ashley that once we got into the playoffs, we were probably going to lean on her," Patriots coach Richard Prejean said. "We have a freshman (Kallie Gibson) who is pretty good, but I wanted to lean on Ashley's senior leadership.
"She threw three games in the playoffs. She's thrown a lot of games during her career."
Kennedy Kelly tripled to lead off the bottom of the first inning for the Patriots (16-13). The senior shortstop scored on Madie Broussard's RBI groundout.
"We talked about being aggressive early in the count," Prejean said. "She hit the first or second pitch hard to right field. She's done that all year. She's probably my best hitter and has hit a whole bunch of home runs."
MaKaila Duhon and Nylah Harrison had the Patriots' other two hits as Albany pitcher Brilee Ford struck out seven and walked one.
"Their pitcher in that circle - she was impressive," Prejean said. "She did a great job today. Hats off to Albany. They're a good team."
The Patriots, who were making their second straight quarterfinal appearance, will graduate six players. With only three juniors on the roster and a talented freshman class, the future is bright.