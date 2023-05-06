North Vermilion coach Jeremy Trahan was wary of seventh-seeded Iowa as his Patriots prepared to host the Yellow Jackets in a best-of-three Division II non-select playoff series.
The Yellow Jackets had been a streaky team all season, winning five straight games early in the year before losing six straight. The zaniness continued with a seven-game winning streak before losing four of five at the end of the regular season.
Once the playoffs began, the Yellow Jackets swept No. 10 Grant and, on Friday, finished off a sweep of No. 2 North Vermilion with a 3-1 victory.
"We were in this same scenario when the guys on our team were sophomores," Trahan said after the Game 2 loss. "We caught fire at the right time (en route to winning the Class 4A state title). Those guys are catching fire."
In the first game Friday, the Yellow Jackets (18-12) scored nine runs in the top of the ninth inning for 14-8 win. The Patriots (26-9) staked a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning on Ian Erbe's grand slam. Tyson LeBlanc and Cody Breaux had two hits apiece.
"It went back and forth, back and forth," Trahan said. "They didn't quit. We didn't quit. We just didn't come out on top."
Iowa scored two runs in the first inning of Game 2, and each team added a run in the fourth inning. The Patriots outhit Iowa seven to six, but the Yellow Jackets made defensive plays when needed. Braxton Savant and Erbe led off with back-to-back singles in the fifth inning, but the Yellow Jackets escaped unscathed.
"I think we came ready to play this weekend," Trahan said. "We just got outplayed. Those guys from Iowa did a great job. They did everything they needed to do to win.
"Our guys left it all on the field. The ball just didn't bounce our way. We hit balls at people. They made all the plays. Hats off to Iowa. One through nine, they hit well. They got their guys ready to play."
Savant and Camden Breaux both doubled for North Vermilion in Game 2. Starting pitcher Cole Veronie struck out five in six innings while giving up two earned runs.
"Cole did a great job of keeping us in the game," Trahan said. "Obviously, we wanted to go a little farther. All I can ask of our guys is to play hard and leave it all on the field, and that's what we did. These guys have done a tremendous job of continuing to move our program in the right direction."