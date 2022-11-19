LEROY - North Vermilion High may be off next week for Thanksgiving but the football team will show up each day for practice as the Patriots made it a second straight huge playoff upset with a 41-30 victory over No. 7-seeded Church Point on Friday.
The Patriots advanced to the Division II nonselect quarterfinals as the No. 23 seed outscored Church Point 20-6 in the second half to overcome a 24-21 halftime deficit for the win.
And the best part is that the Patriots will not be on the road as the day after Thanksgiving as they will play host to No. 2 seed West Feliciana, a 55-21 winner over Erath Friday.
"That's a great feeling," North Vermilion coach Brett Blakey said. "We get to practice Thanksgiving week and we get to play at home the day after."
Blakey had good reason to celebrate after Kiaron Rudd scored four touchdowns, including the game-clincher in the fourth quarter and the Patriot defense held Church Point (10-2) which has scored 24 points in the first half, to six points after halftime.
"Playing in our district helped us," Blakey said. "Our kids have seen great football for four weeks and when you face a great team like Church Point in the playoffs, it's almost like it's another day at the office.
"Church Point came in here with a great offense and showed it in the first half. We were reeling and that long run by Kiaron at the end of the first half that made it 24-21 gave us the momentum we needed for the second half."
Rudd's 46-yard touchdown run right before halftime was his first score of the night and he added three more TD runs in the second half to finish with 150 yards on the ground.
"All week it was 'If we win' and I kept saying 'When we win," Rudd said. "We came out, never put our foot on the brake and we were some dogs tonight.
"Even when we went down early, that was nothing new to us. We finish games. There was one score tonight, I told my teammates, 'I got this.'
"It wasn't even about that, it was about my teammates trusting me to score and then from there, I just never let off the throttle."
Rudd's efforts on offense came due to a coaching strategy chance Blakey made as the playoffs began.
"We needed him to play defense when we were in district," Blakey said. "But when the playoffs started we moved him back to offense because we needed him there.
"He played lights out tonight."
But so did Church Point.
In a wild first half that saw both teams combine for more than 400 yards of offense, Church Point quarterback Jalon Reese and wingback Tylon Citizen each had more than 100 yards rushing for the Bears, who scored all three times they had the ball in the second quarter, but failed on all two-point conversions, to take a 24-21 lead at the break.
But in the second half, all the Bears could manage was a fourth quarter touchdown after North Vermilion had taken a 41-24 lead.
"Coach (Marc) Broussard and the rest of the defense coaches made some great halftime adjustments," Blakey said. "But that run by Kiaron was the turning point for us.
With the win, North Vermilion's magical run through the playoffs continues for one more week and Rudd is excited for it.
"Thanksgiving week and we're eating pancakes Thanksgiving morning," Rudd said. "We're coming off of two big wins and we feel confident going into next week."
Blakey, who last practiced Thanksgiving week when we was an assistant coach at Loreauville in 2010, is also ready to practice again during Thanksgiving break.
"We played things close to the vest during district because we knew our time was in the playoffs," Blakey said. "It was great practicing with them this week and it is even going to be better next week."