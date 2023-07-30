LEROY — North Vermilion has been among the top baseball programs in the state over the years, and pitching ability has been a key reason to the Patriots' success.
For the past three seasons, Aiden Leonard has fit into that pattern.
"I have had a great three years at North Vermilion," Leonard said. "I put the work in, our senior class put the work in, and we were able to have successful careers."
This season, Leonard once again pitched like the ace he was for the Patriots, helping North Vermilion reach the Division II nonselect quarterfinals.
"The work we put in was key," said Leonard, who will continue his baseball career at Northeast Texas Community College. "We trusted the work and each other, and everything came together for us."
As North Vermilion's No. 1 starter, Leonard went 8-1 with a 0.62 ERA. Leonard allowed 11 runs (six earned) on 34 hits and 19 walks while striking out 113 in 67⅔ innings.
He is the Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro Baseball Player of the Year.
"This is amazing," Leonard said of the honor. "There are a lot of great players in our area, and to be named the MVP is truly amazing. It's a great honor, and I'm extremely thankful."