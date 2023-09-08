The Northside Vikings are off to an encouraging start to begin a season and it was their defense that paved the way.
Behind one of the best defensive performances in school history, the Vikings turned in a dominant effort pthat resulted in Northside claiming a 36-6 victory over the Washington-Marion Indians (0-2) on Friday.
The Vikings improved to 2-0 on the year for the first time since 2017 when they started the year 3-0.
“Oh, we definitely had a lot of fun (Friday),” Vikings first-year head coach Jacarde Carter said. “We went out there and competed hard. We had a bunch of guys really step up and we were able to claim the victory.”
Northside’s defense held the Indians to 129 yards of total offense, 3-of-10 on third downs, forced eight turnovers and scored four touchdowns on the night.
“Coming into this game, we wanted to be the more physical team out there,” Carter said. “We have a bend but don’t break mentality, but we wanted to get as many hats to the ball as we could on every play. We gave up a couple of first downs, but for the most part we played great.”
The Vikings, who will play host to the Cecilia Bulldogs at 7 p.m. on Friday, recovered six fumbles and scored two defensive touchdowns in the first half to take a 20-0 lead at halftime. Linebacker Ja’Nathan Bonnet kicked things off when he recovered and returned a fumble 29 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game to give Northside an early 6-0 lead with 10:30 remaining in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Vikings extended that lead to 14-0 when Miles Bruno fell on top of a fumble in the end zone with 9:32 remaining in the first half.
“Whenever you give up a turnover, it can be draining to an offense,” Carter said. “Especially when you don’t get a chance to coach it up because it went for a score and the offense has to get right back out there. I’m just glad we were able to take advantage of them (Friday).”
In the second half, the Vikings’ defense thwarted an Indians scoring drive to open the third quarter when sophomore defensive back Mario Alexander intercepted a pass at Northside’s two-yard line and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 28-0.
“I was just guarding my man and when the ball came, Ja’Nathan tipped it into the air and I caught it,” said Alexander, who has an interception in each of the Vikings’ first two games. “Once I caught it, I was just thinking ‘run and score.’ I wanted that Pick-6.”
Leading 28-6 in the fourth quarter, Northside put the final touches on its defensive performance when Keagan Dugas recovered a fumble and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown to extend the Vikings’ lead to 36-6 with six minutes remaining.
“We did a heckuva job on defense (Friday),” Alexander said. “We played really hard, and it feels good to be 2-0. We just have to keep it going and continue to build on this.”
Offensively, the Vikings were led by Cameron Gotch, who rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown, while also catching one pass for 35 yards.
“It feels great to be 2-0,” Carter said. “It’s a phenomenal feeling to be honest. I don’t know the last time Northside was 2-0.”