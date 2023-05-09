SULPHUR – Pitching and defense have become the cornerstones of the Notre Dame baseball program.
And excelling at those two phases of the game has been instrumental in the Pios qualifying for the state baseball tournament for a third consecutive season.
“Obviously, we are very happy,” Pios coach Chris Stevens said. “We have played well the last two games and we actually played well in all three of the games. We’re excited to have the opportunity to play again.”
The Pios not only get to play again, but they have a chance to advance to the state finals for the first time since 2021 when they won the Division III state championship. Notre Dame will face No. 7-seeded Menard (28-7) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday on Field 41 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
“I know that we are playing against a fantastic team in Menard,” Stevens said. “We don’t really scout teams that we are playing against. We just go out and practice hard. We know that if we play the way we are capable of playing, then we’ll have a shot to win.”
Notre Dame, which is 28-6 overall, have been led by their abundance of arms led by right-handers Sam Bernard, Evan LeBlanc and Aidan Mouton.
“We knew that pitching and defense would be our strength,” Stevens said. “We have a ton of pitching depth, and we are very athletic in the field with a lot of skilled position football players on the team.”
Bernard has established himself as the ace of the Pios’ staff with a 7-2 record and a 1.55 ERA.
“Sam throws a lot of strikes and allows his defense to play behind him,” Stevens said. “He does a really good job of commanding his pitches and of pitching to contact. We have been so good defensively; he just throws strikes and lets the opposing team get themselves out. Sam has gone first in both playoff series, but that’s just how it fell. We are confident every time he is on the mound.”
LeBlanc has been equally as stout for the Pios with a 7-2 record and a 2.52 ERA, Mouton is 6-2 with a 1.76 ERA. As a staff, the Pios have a 1.94 ERA.
“This is the most depth I’ve ever had,” Stevens said. “We have quality pitching depth. We have six guys who have thrown at least 25 inning this year. They’ve been really good.”
And consistent. It’s one thing to have two aspects of the game be a strength, but it is another thing for a team to excel as consistently in those parts of the game.
“We have played really consistent baseball all year,” Stevens said. “We didn’t really have a losing streak or a whole lot of ups and downs this year. This team has just been consistently good all season.”