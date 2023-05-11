SULPHUR — Pitching and defense have been the calling card for the Notre Dame Pioneers all season.
And while those areas turned in another solid performance Thursday, they weren't enough to avoid a 4-2 loss to Menard in the Division III select semifinals at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
"We have pitched like that all year," Pioneers coach Chris Stevens said. "I never worry about our pitching."
Menard was able to score two runs in the first inning, but it wasn't until the seventh inning that it added two insurance runs to take a 4-0 lead that proved to be the difference in the game.
"I thought we played OK," Stevens said. "We haven't played one bad game all year. Our pitchers did what they were supposed to do and offensively, we knew we would have limited opportunities."
Among the scoring opportunities the Pioneers had was in the bottom of the seventh inning when they scored on a two-run single by Sam Bernard to pull within 4-2 with two outs.
After getting the tying run on base via a walk, the Pioneers couldn't come up with another big hit.
"We only had about four opportunities and we took advantage of one," Stevens said. "Our kids never get down. They just want to play. They know there are 21 outs in a game, and they don't think it's over as long as there is one out left to play."
Aidan Mouton was saddled with the loss after allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk in 4⅔ innings.
In relief, Evan LeBlanc allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks in two innings.
Stevens doesn't believe the delays and rescheduling of the game due to weather played a role in the loss.
"I don't think it affected us at all," Stevens said. "They had to do the same thing we did."
Menard's Andrew Prejean earned the win after allowing two earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight in seven innings.