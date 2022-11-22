No. 3-seeded Notre Dame will need a better defensive performance in its Division III select quarterfinal game against No. 6 Episcopal.
The Pios, who edged No. 19 Lake Charles College Prep 41-40 on Friday, host the Knights of Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, Episcopal (10-1) topped No. 11 Loyola 10-7.
“They held Loyola to seven points," Pios coach Lewis Cook said. "If we give up 40 to them like we did last Friday, it’s going to be a long night."
Cook said he's counting on his offensive linemen to play well against a tough Episcopal front seven.
“For us, it always starts with the running game," Cook said. "They have two interior (defensive) linemen that are almost 300 pounds, and I think one of their linebackers is an SEC (commitment). So it’s going to be a big problem we have to solve."
The Pioneers (9-3) will look to move the ball around in the passing game after having success doing so against Lake Charles College Prep.
“(Quarterback) Aiden (Trahan) did a good job spreading the ball around," Cook said. "I think (Teddy) Menard and (Grady) Faulk both went for close to 100 yards. To have that option to go to makes it really hard for the defense."
Episcopal quarterback Lewis Ward has been a consistent all season, Cook said.
“Their QB has done a really good job," Cook said. "He is someone I know the defense is looking at. If we can deal with him well, I like our chances."
On the road again
No. 15 Opelousas Catholic will look to keep the momentum from its upset win over Central Catholic of Morgan City when it travels to No. 10 Ascension Catholic in a Division IV select playoff game on Friday.
The Vikings need a big performance from their playmakers and offensive line, coach Thomas David said.
“The (offensive) line is the cornerstone of what we do," David said. "They can’t hide. It all starts with them and if they play well, we play well."
Ascension Catholic (8-2) relies on twin brothers Bryce and Brooke Leonard, who play quarterback and receiver.
The Vikings will try to establish the run and need big performances from athlete Chris Brown and quarterback Mark Collins.
“Chris was a big-play guy for us last year, and he has only gotten better," David said. "Collins has continued to get better for us this season. We are going to need them to come up big Friday night for sure."
The Vikings will try to avoid a letdown after its upset last week.
“I just want the kids to play every down like it's their last," David said. "There isn’t anybody left that isn’t going be a challenge."