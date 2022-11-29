These two schools and programs certainly aren’t strangers.
The baseball teams split state tournament games over the last two seasons and St. Charles defeated Notre Dame in the football semifinals in each of the last two seasons.
So with that familiarity comes motivation and the need for redemption for coach Lewis Cook’s No. 3-seeded Pioneers when they travel to meet the No. 2-seeded Comets in a 7 p.m. Select Division III semifinals Friday in LaPlace.
“Oh yeah, we’re looking for some redemption for sure,” Cook laughed. “The last two years have come down to a play here or there.”
Last season, the Pios had a first down at the Comets’ 17 with 2:30 left to play and “we didn’t get it done.”
Two years ago, Notre Dame drove for a potential game-tying touchdown, but failed on the two-point conversion.
“The matchup is very similar again this year,” Cook said. “A big difference in the last two games has been in the kicking game.”
The Comets returned the opening kickoff to the Pios 10 last season and blocked a punt two years ago to go along with a missed extra point and errant field goal try.
“We’ve been good in the kicking game this year,” Cook said. “We’ve done a really good job covering kicks lately, especially against Lake Charles College Prep.”
Also similar are the two quarterback situations. Both the Pios’ starter Aidan Mouton (63-95-1, 1014 yds, 14 TDs) and St. Charles starter Ayden Authement suffered early-season injuries and have since returned.
Of late, Mouton has the Pioneers’ offense peaking at the right time.
“I think we’re playing as good on offense right now as we have all season,” Cook said. “Lake Charles College Prep had four prospects on defense and we had four touchdowns before overtime.”
Mouton’s top targets are Grady Faulk (37-710, 7 TDs) and Teddy Menard (37-589, 10 TDs), but extra hot of late has been running back Jake Brouillette (185-1165, 24 TDs).
“He’s our goal line back, so he’s going to get some touchdowns, but he’s also had an 83-yard run and a 40-yard run late. He’s faster than you’d think and he’s had some tough runs where he was hit behind the line of scrimmage as well.
Both teams are typically known for stingy defensive play.
“They’re always good on defense,” Cook said. “They’re aggressive upfront and they give you different looks. They square up blocks and they cover well.”
The winner will meet the University-Dunham winner in the state finals in the Superdome next weekend.
“The kids know what’s at stake,” Cooks said. “They know this is the team that beat them in the semifinals the last two years. They know it’s going to be a real tough game.”
The Pios have also been reminded the last time St. Charles was a defending state champion, the team that dethroned the Comets was Notre Dame back in 2012 in LaPlace.
“They know,” Cook said. “Hopefully, we can do that again.”