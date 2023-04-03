Since 2018, the Notre Dame softball program has been on an impressive run.
In that span — except for 2020 that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — have ended the same way, with the Pios hoisting the Division II state championship.
And during those title runs, the Pios showed an ability to win in a multitude of ways.
Despite losing six starters to graduation, the Pios have not missed a beat with a 24-3 record.
"We are having a great season," said coach Dale Serie, whose team will travel to face Welsh at 5 p.m. Tuesday in District 5-2A action. "I am really proud of them because they have done a tremendous job of closing the gap. They have formed their own identity."
With the Pios losing power hitters in Maci Bergeron, Abigail Savoy and Corinne Poncho, Serie had to change their approach offensively.
"The girls we have are hungry to get their opportunity," Serie said. "We knew we would have a different identity this year and that we would have to use our speed and bunt a lot more. We still have a couple of girls with seven or eight home runs, but our steals are lot higher. We are playing a little bit more small ball and putting more pressure on the defense."
Offensively, the Pios are led by Gabby Boudreaux, Keleigh Spell, Callie Maitre and Macey Freed.
In the circle, the Pios have relied on senior pitchers Bailee Royer and Abby Gautreaux.
"We can hit, we can pitch and we can play defense," Serie said. "But I think the strength of this team is that they just have a little bit of that dog in them. They just bite down and grip."
The Pios are in the midst of a 10-game winning streak and have won 19 of their past 20 games.
With the Pios playing at a high level, Serie said he hopes they can continue their winning ways into the postseason and extend their championship winning streak.
However, Serie doesn't believe the Pios are feeling any pressure to live up to the success of previous teams.
"Pressure is what you make it," Serie said. "We expect to win, and we want to win. We always will have that pressure because we build it within ourselves. I absolutely believe we have what it takes to win a state championship. We just hope to be playing our best at the right time."