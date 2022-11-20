Notre Dame simply wasn't going to be denied in its Division III regional playoff game Friday.
The No. 3 Pioneers trailed by 13 points at halftime to No. 19 Lake Charles College Prep but were able to stage a comeback and send the game into overtime where kicker Cameron Fuselier's PAT made the difference in a 41-40 thriller.
"Unbelievable," was how Pioneers coach Lewis Cook described the shootout in Crowley. "I'm still trying to figure out how we got more points than them."
The Blazers (5-7) led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter. Quarterback Josiah Bushnell's 93-yard pass to Elijah Garrick pushed it to 20-7 after the Pioneers scored on a 31-yard pass from Aiden Mouton to Teddy Menard.
Notre Dame (9-3) got two TD runs by Jake Brouillette in the third quarter to even the score at 20-20.
"They pretty much went up and down the field on us in the first half," Cook said. "We shut them out in the third quarter. We didn't make a whole lot of defensive adjustments. It was just a matter of getting to the right spots. Our defense did a better job of communicating."
In the fourth quarter, the Pioneers briefly took a 34-26 lead on Kade Cooley's 44-yard interception return. Less than two minutes later, the Blazers answered with another Bushnell TD pass and a two-point conversion.
In overtime, Lake Charles College Prep got a three-run TD run by Dylen Rubin. Having missed two extra point tries in regulation, the Blazers went for two but Bushnell was intercepted again.
On 3rd down from the 10, Mouton rolled to the left on a sprintout play looking for Menard, who was covered. Mouton then scrambled to the right and connected with Grady Faulk to set up Fuselier's decisive PAT.
"Aiden did a great job of improvising on that play," Cook said. "He was so calm.
"He was clutch during the game. On the touchdown pass to Teddy, Aidan hit him right in the bucket. If he'd thrown it anywhere else, it would have been an interception."
Mouton was 12 of 17 passing for 208 yards with Faulk catching five passes for 96 yards. Menard added five catches for 79 yards, and Brouillette (25-132) rushed for three touchdowns..
"Jake had a heckuva run from 40 yards to give us a 27-26 lead in the third quarter," Cook said. "It was hard to get rushing yards on them. We played Lake Charles College Prep in 2017 and 2018 and beat them both times. We knew they would come in ready to play."
Bushnell completed 13 of 24 passes for 342 yards with touchdowns to three different receivers. Garrick caught five passes for 161 yards. Rubin carried 20 times for 133 yards and Bushnell added 109 yards on 11 carries with a TD for LCCP, which outgained the Pioneers 594-to-307.
Jack Casanova led the Notre Dame defense with 10 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, a pass break up and two quarterback hurries. Luke Privat added nine stops with 1.5 tackles for loss.
"It was a wild game," Cook said. "It just feels good right now to know that we're still playing. In the playoffs, it's all about surviving. I told the kids we just have to find a way to keep playing. If you want to get another 48 minutes, you have to keep playing."
The Pioneers will host No. 6 Episcopal (10-1) in the quarterfinals. The Knights advanced with a 10-7 win over No. 11 Loyola Prep.