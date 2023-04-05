The Opelousas Catholic baseball team is looking for more consistency with six regular season games remaining.
Coach Justin Boyd's Vikings have several quality wins on their resume against programs such as Jesuit, Breaux Bridge, University Lab, Acadiana, Ascension Episcopal and Dunham.
But the Vikings have also lost three of their last five games. Opelousas Catholic was looking to forge a tie for first place in District 6-1A in Tuesday's home game against Sacred Heart, but a late rally fell just short in a 4-3 loss.
"We have to get tougher," Boyd said. "We can't seem to focus for seven innings. We have some figuring out to do. I'm looking forward to seeing who wants to be here - who is going to show a little grit and a little toughness."
Sacred Heart (17-5, 4-0) collected five of its eight hits and all four runs in the fourth inning. Other than the fourth, Vikings pitcher Alex Breaux was in control with five strikeouts and no walks. The senior threw 62 of 74 pitches for strikes.
The Vikings (17-9, 3-2) got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning. John Parker Trahan reached on an error, advanced to third base on Kullen Stelly's single and scored on an RBI groundout by Carter Zerangue.
Mark Collins, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the sixth inning, moved to third base on Rowen Bergeron's single. John Michael Jarrell followed with an RBI single. With two outs, Stelly stroked an RBI single to bring up pinch hitter Braylin Harris with runners on second and third base.
Harris ripped a shot to deep left field but Isaac Perry made a diving catch to end the inning.
"The left fielder made an unbelievable play," Boyd said. "It was a game-saving play, for sure. That would've scored two runs and possibly have been a triple."
District 6-1A includes three of the top seven teams in select Division IV. Opelousas Catholic is fourth. Catholic Pointe Coupee (19-9, 2-1) is fifth with Sacred Heart at No. 7.
"I think we can be at the top, but we're not doing a lot of things right," Boyd said. "We're not putting everything together right now. Once we get some confidence going like we had a couple of weeks ago, we'll be alright."
Even with junior Mississippi Valley State commit Dontre Henry out for the rest of the season with an injury, pitching has been the team's strength.
"Taylor Hollier beat Dunham and Jesuit," Boyd said. "He's throwing well with a lot of confidence. Pitching-wise, we're doing enough."